This shepherdless pie from The Happy Pear 20 is a hearty, plant-based version of the classic shepherd’s pie. It’s a great dinner option for colder days when you want something warm, filling, and full of flavor. The dish combines a rich lentil and vegetable base with a golden mashed potato topping, making it ideal for sharing with family or friends.

The lentils bring fiber and protein to the meal, while the potatoes offer comfort and energy. Together, they create a balanced plate that’s nourishing without being heavy. This recipe uses simple ingredients like carrots, parsnips, and fine beans, all simmered with tomatoes, smoked paprika, and tamari for a deep, savory taste.

You can make it ahead of time and reheat it during the week, so it’s also great for meal prep. It keeps well and tastes just as good the next day. The recipe feeds four to six people, so it works well for gatherings or batch cooking.

Top it with fresh thyme or even a spoonful of vegan pesto before baking for extra flavor. However you serve it, this vegan shepherd’s pie is comfort food done right – wholesome, easy, and full of plant-based goodness.

Read more: Caramelized Shallot And Wild Mushroom Pizza

A wholesome vegan dinner

This popular dinner is easy to make and customize with your favorite vegan cheese. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients Lentil and vegetable filling 2 onions

3 cloves of garlic

1 carrot

1 parsnip

10 fine beans

2 × 400g tins of lentils

1 tbsp oil

2× 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce Mashed potato topping 1½ kg potatoes

100 ml oat milk

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper Garnish Few sprigs of fresh thyme Instructions Prep the veg: Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/425°F/gas 7. Peel the onions and garlic and finely dice. Chop the carrot, parsnip and fine beans into bite-sized pieces. Drain and rinse the lentils. Cut the potatoes into even, bite-sized pieces for even boiling, leaving the skins on.

Cook the potatoes: Fill a large saucepan with boiling water. Add the chopped potatoes and 1 tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, and cook for 20 minutes or until soft. Drain and set aside.

Sauté the aromatics and veg: Heat a large saucepan over a medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil, and sauté the onions for 5–6 minutes, until lightly browned. Add the garlic, chopped vegetables and lentils with a pinch of salt. Cover and sweat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. If necessary, add 2 tablespoons of water to prevent sticking.

Make the lentil-vegetable filling: Stir in the chopped tomatoes, 1 teaspoon of salt, . teaspoon of black pepper, the smoked paprika, bay leaves, maple syrup and tamari or soy sauce. Mix well, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium, and simmer for 5–6 minutes. Remove from the heat and adjust the seasoning to taste.

Mash the potatoes: To the boiled and drained potatoes, add the oat milk, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of salt, and . teaspoon of black pepper. Mash until smooth and adjust the seasoning to taste.

Assemble the pie: In a casserole dish, add all the lentil filling, ⅔ of the way up the dish, then top with the mashed potato, spreading evenly.

Texture the topping: Use a fork to create ridges on the mashed potato topping for a crispy finish.

Bake: Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until the potato topping is golden.

Garnish and serve: Remove the thyme leaves from their stalks and sprinkle over the cooked pie. Serve hot with your favorite salads. TIP: Top the potato with 100g of your favourite pesto before baking to take it to the next level!

The Happy Pear 20: Learnings and recipes from the first 20 years, is on sale now, priced £23.99. Published by Gill Books.

Read more: High-Protein ‘Pizza Night’ Salad