If you’re looking for comfort food with a plant-based twist, this pumpkin dauphinoise recipe from BOSH! is perfect. Made with layers of nutrient-rich pumpkin and potato and covered in creamy plant-based dauphinoise sauce and vegan cheese, this dish is ideal for chilly nights or simply as a heart-warming meal for days you need it.

If you didn’t already know, dauphinoise is a classic French dish, typically made with thinly sliced and layered potatoes, cream, and garlic, often baked until tender and golden. The traditional version is known for its rich, creamy texture and comforting flavors. This pumpkin dauphinoise variation adds pumpkin to the potato dish, offering a seasonal twist and a unique texture. This adjustment makes the dish stand out and is great for vegans looking for plant-based versions of classic dishes.

Benefits of pumpkin

Pumpkin is an excellent addition to any savory dish, not only for its sweet and nutty flavor but because of its bountiful health benefits, too. Some of the health benefits of pumpkins include their high levels of vitamin A, which supports eye health, as well as vitamins C, E, and many B vitamins.

The antioxidants in pumpkin, like beta-carotene, play a role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Being high in fiber, pumpkin can improve digestion. Moreover, its potassium content may benefit heart health. These health benefits make pumpkin a great addition to a healthy diet.

Pumpkin dauphinoise recipe

This indulgent pumpkin dauphinoise recipe is a completely plant-based twist on the French classic. With the addition of sweet pumpkin and creamy plant-based sauce, you'll find this dish both comforting and moreish. 5 from 1 vote Duration 1 hr 35 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients For the dauphinoise 3 mixed pumpkins

6 Maris Piper potatoes

3 large white onions

2 tbsp sugar

1 knob of plant-based butter

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

100 grams plant-based cheese

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste For the dauphinoise cream 270 ml plant-based cream

350 ml plant based milk

4 cloves of garlic

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 sprigs of fresh rosemary

White pepper to taste Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C. Prepare the ingredients Peel the garlic cloves.

Peel and slice onions.

Peel and thinly slice the potatoes.

Add potatoes to ice water and set aside.

Slice the selection of pumpkins and set aside. Make the Dauphinoise cream Pour plant-based cream and milk to a small saucepan.

Add the fresh herbs, garlic and white pepper.

Bring to a gentle simmer. Make the dish Add onions to a casserole pan with sugar.

Cook down with knob of butter and fresh thyme.

Once caramelized remove onions from pan.

Layer potatoes, pumpkin, onion plant-based cheese, salt, pepper and repeat.

Pour over dauphinoise cream.

Top with plant-based cheese.

Put on the lid and cook for 45 mins in the oven.

Then cook for 15 mins with lids removed for gratanation.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

