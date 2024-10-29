7 Vegan Pumpkin Recipes

Pumpkin recipes are perfect for autumn when this seasonal vegetable is abundant. Pumpkins aren’t just tasty; they’re packed with nutrients. Rich in vitamins A and C, pumpkins can help boost immunity and promote healthy skin.

All forms of pumpkin make up this list: including fresh, pureed, and even the seeds. Using pumpkin puree in vegan dishes adds creaminess without needing dairy, while pumpkin seeds provide a good dose of protein and healthy fats. Whether enjoyed in savory or sweet dishes, there are countless ways to savor this nutrient-packed vegetable. Each recipe on this list offers distinct pumpkin flavor, from oven-baked pumpkin French toast for breakfast to a pumpkin red lentil curry for dinner.

Creamy pumpkin pasta bake

Ela Vegan This pumpkin pasta bake is perfect for fall

The first recipe on this list is a no-brainer for chilly fall evenings. Ela Vegan’s creamy pumpkin pasta bake features pumpkin puree, vegan cheese, and a variety of herbs and spices. This autumnal pasta dish is not only easy to make but also incredibly comforting to eat. Best of all, it can be prepared in under an hour, making it a go-to staple during the colder months.

Oven-baked pumpkin French toast

Yecenia Currie Give this moreish pumpkin French toast with whipped coconut cream a try for breakfast

For an indulgent fall breakfast, Yecenia Currie’s oven-baked pumpkin French toast is an excellent choice. It’s made with pumpkin puree and infused with classic fall flavors like maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, and ground nutmeg. After baking, you’ll top the French toast with coconut whipped cream, more maple syrup, and some toasted pecans. This is a perfect autumnal treat that’s both comforting and flavorful.

Pumpkin and red lentil curry

Natlicious Food This curry recipe is a great way to use up leftover pumpkin

For something spicy, high in protein, and warming, try this pumpkin and red lentil curry by Natlicious Food. All you need for the dish is basic ingredients like plant-based mince, lentils, and fresh pumpkin, the curry comes together quickly to make a hearty dish. Serve it with basmati rice, plant-based yogurt, and a sprinkle of sliced red chilis and spring onions for a great, zingy dinner.

Vegan pumpkin pie cheesecake

Romy London This pumpkin pie cheesecake recipe is free from eggs and dairy

Whether you’re planning a vegan Thanksgiving or you just love the flavor of pumpkin, this pumpkin pie cheesecake will be a hit this fall. This dessert from Romy London includes a vegan pie crust, and a cashew, pumpkin filling. Using soaked cashews, pumpkin puree, typical fall spices, and agar agar for thickening, the filling is simple to make.

Chickpea and pumpkin pilaf

Natali Eleftheriou This dish can be made in only 20 minutes.

This chickpea and pumpkin pilaf from Natlicious Food is an ideal fall meal. It’s an easy one-pan recipe that is ready to eat in just 20 minutes. All you need for this recipe is your fresh pumpkin grated and cooked with tomato paste, bulgur wheat, and chickpeas. Then, you need to mix well and cook your dish with added water until everything is cooked. Finally, dress with pumpkin seeds, vegan feta, and parsley, and serve with plant-based yogurt or salad.

Pumpkin baked oatmeal

World of Vegan This pumpkin baked oat meal makes for a great fiber-filled breakfast

Another breakfast recipe on this list is this tasty pumpkin baked oatmeal by World of Vegan. To make this recipe, start by mixing oats, chia seeds, and pumpkin puree with fall spices, baking powder, and non-dairy milk. Next, add your mixture to a loaf tin. Then, sprinkle pecans and pumpkin seeds on top before baking. Finally, serve while hot with maple syrup.

Creamy pumpkin dauphinoise

BOSH! Looking for a fresh take on a French classic? Try this heart-warming pumpkin dauphinoise that’s completely dairy-free

The last recipe on this list is an autumnal take on the traditional potato dauphinoise. This dish by BOSH! uses mixed, fresh pumpkins, Piper potatoes, and vegan cheese for the base. A vegan dauphinoise cream makes this dish fragrant and creamy thanks to the plant-based cream and the garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Try this dish for dinner for a comforting meal.

