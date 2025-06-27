8 Vegan Smoothie Bowl Breakfasts

Vegan smoothie bowl breakfasts are a simple and refreshing way to start your day. Packed with fruit, nuts, seeds, and more, they’re ideal for warm weather. These bowls come together fast, making them perfect for quick, nutritious breakfasts. You can blend bananas, berries, or even greens like spinach or kale. Then, top with whatever you like – granola, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, peanut butter, or sliced fruit.

Plant-based ingredients open up endless combinations. Add avocado for creaminess, or toss in protein powder for extra fuel. Want a chocolate twist? Use cacao powder or plant-based chocolate protein. You can even blend in veggies like sweet potato or zucchini for extra fiber. Each bowl is different and customizable.

Smoothie bowls also let you play with flavor and texture. Tangy fruits, creamy bases, crunchy toppings – they all work. You can build your bowl around what’s in season or what’s already in your kitchen.

Whether you’re looking for something fruity, rich, or packed with greens, vegan smoothie bowl breakfasts offer a fresh and flexible option to fuel your morning.

Chocolate berry ginger ninja smoothie bowl

Nourishing Amy This chocolatey smoothie bowl has plenty of fruit and veggies included

The first vegan smoothie bowl breakfast comes from Nourishing Amy and is filled with fruits and veggies. This chocolate berry ginger bowl blends frozen banana, courgette, berries, and spinach with chocolate protein and fresh ginger for a creamy, nutrient-rich base. Finish with yogurt, chia jam, or crunchy seeds for extra texture and flavor.

Forest fruit berry and coconut smoothie bowl

Nourishing Amy Coconut, berries. and beetroot make this smoothie bowl

Next is a forest fruit berry and coconut smoothie bowl that also comes from Nourishing Amy. It’s quick to make and full of flavor, blending frozen berries, banana, coconut milk, and yogurt with a hint of beetroot and cinnamon. Top with fresh fruit, nut butter, and granola for a sweet, creamy breakfast bowl.

Vegan acai smoothie bowl with 20g protein

Natlicious Food You can add any fruit toppings you like to this smoothie bowl recipe

For a high-protein smoothie bowl, make this vegan acai smoothie bowl by Natlicious Food. Açaí berries, frozen bananas, and almond protein powder come together for a thick, energizing blend. With peanut butter, cacao nibs, chia, and juicy fruit on top, it’s a nutrient-rich breakfast that fuels your morning – or your post-workout recovery.

Vegan snickers smoothie bowl

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk These breakfast bowls are completely dairy-free

A vegan ‘Snickers’ smoothie bowl is a great breakfast treat or even a dessert. This recipe is from Erin and Dusty Stanczyk, and blends frozen bananas, soaked dates, cacao, and peanut butter for a creamy, chocolatey base. It’s indulgent yet wholesome, especially with cacao nibs, hemp seeds, and an extra drizzle of peanut butter.

Sweet potato, apple, and berry smoothie bowl

Jazz Apple This smoothie bowl is a quick and easy vegan breakfast

This sweet potato, apple, and berry smoothie bowl is a great breakfast option. It blends frozen sweet potato with apple, avocado, oats, and raspberries for a creamy, nutrient-packed base. Add fresh fruit and nuts for a colorful, fiber-filled bowl.

High-protein vegan chocolate bowl

Natlicious Food This chocolate smoothie bowl makes for an excellent breakfast or snack

Next is another high-protein smoothie bowl. This bowl is from Natlicious Food and uses cocoa and plant-based protein powder to create a rich, chocolatey breakfast that tastes like dessert. Blended with bananas, peanut butter, and soy milk, it’s creamy and filling – perfect with fresh fruit, hemp seeds, and crunchy cacao nibs.

Raspberry smoothie bowl

Natlicious Food Summer is the perfect time to test out antioxidant-rich smoothie bowls

Make this raspberry smoothie bowl in under 10 minutes with your food processor. Like the last recipe, it’s by Natlicious food and is a simple bowl that includes frozen raspberries, banana, pomegranate seeds, and plant milk. Finish with cacao nibs, dried fruit, or seeds.

Green smoothie bowl

Natlicious Food This protein-packed smoothie bowl is an excellent vegan breakfast

The final smoothie bowl is also from Natlicious Food and uses spinach to create the green color. Frozen bananas and plant-based milk make it creamy and naturally sweet, while protein powder adds staying power. With toppings like granola, kiwi, and seeds, this bowl offers a fresh and energizing way to start the day.

