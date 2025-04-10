X
Vegan Apple Power Bowl

This plant-based bowl is perfect for lunch or dinner

This vegan apple power bowl is a hearty, wholesome option for lunch or dinner that’s as nourishing as it is easy to make. It brings together a variety of textures and flavors for a balanced, plant-based meal loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.

At its core, the bowl combines cooked quinoa and farro – two ancient grains that provide a solid base of complete proteins and complex carbohydrates to keep you energized throughout the day. Crisp apple slices and toasted pecans add a sweet crunch, while shredded carrots offer extra color and natural sweetness.

Tossed kale creates a tender, savory contrast to the bright red wine vinaigrette. The simple dressing, made with olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and cracked black pepper, ties all the ingredients together with just the right balance of tang and richness. Perfect for meal prep or a quick weekday meal, this power bowl is a go-to for anyone looking to eat more plants.

Read more: 10 Vegan Spring Lunch Ideas

Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 & 1/2 cup cooked quinoa*
  • 1 cup cooked farro
  • 1 Jazz apple, small diced
  • 1/2 cup toasted chopped peanuts
For the kale:
  • 1 bunch kale, ribs removed and chopped
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
For the carrots:
  • 1 bunch carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt
For the vinaigrette:
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt
  • 20 turns fresh cracked pepper

Instructions

To cook quinoa:

  • In a small pot, warm 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil. Add about 1/2 cup of quinoa and toast slightly. Add 1 & 1/2 cups of water, pinch of salt, and bring to a boil. Turn heat to medium/low, cover with a lid, and cook for approximately 15 minutes or until most of the liquid has absorbed. Remove from heat and allow to sit with the lid on for an additional 5 minutes to absorb liquid.

To cook farro:

  • Bring a medium/large pot of salted water to a boil (should taste like the ocean). Stir in 2/3 cup of farro and cook for 45 minutes. Strain remaining liquid and set farro aside.

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 200C
  • Toss the carrots in olive oil and salt, and roast in the oven until tender, about 20-30 minutes.
  • In a large mixing bowl, mix together the cooked quinoa, carrots, and kale.
  • Whisk together the ingredients for the vinaigrette and then stir into the grain mixture. Fold diced apples and pecans and serve warm or chilled.

Read more: Pistachio Is The Trending Flavor Of 2025 – 10 Vegan Recipes To Use It In

