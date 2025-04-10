This vegan apple power bowl is a hearty, wholesome option for lunch or dinner that’s as nourishing as it is easy to make. It brings together a variety of textures and flavors for a balanced, plant-based meal loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.

At its core, the bowl combines cooked quinoa and farro – two ancient grains that provide a solid base of complete proteins and complex carbohydrates to keep you energized throughout the day. Crisp apple slices and toasted pecans add a sweet crunch, while shredded carrots offer extra color and natural sweetness.

Tossed kale creates a tender, savory contrast to the bright red wine vinaigrette. The simple dressing, made with olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and cracked black pepper, ties all the ingredients together with just the right balance of tang and richness. Perfect for meal prep or a quick weekday meal, this power bowl is a go-to for anyone looking to eat more plants.

Vegan apple power bowl

This vegan apple power bowl features protein-rich quinoa and farro, crisp apples, toasted pecans, carrots, and massaged kale. It’s topped with a simple red wine vinaigrette for a flavorful, nutrient-packed meal that’s easy to prep and perfect for lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 & 1/2 cup cooked quinoa*

1 cup cooked farro

1 Jazz apple, small diced

1/2 cup toasted chopped peanuts For the kale: 1 bunch kale, ribs removed and chopped

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt For the carrots: 1 bunch carrots, peeled and sliced

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp kosher salt For the vinaigrette: 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1/4 tsp kosher salt

20 turns fresh cracked pepper Instructions To cook quinoa: In a small pot, warm 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil. Add about 1/2 cup of quinoa and toast slightly. Add 1 & 1/2 cups of water, pinch of salt, and bring to a boil. Turn heat to medium/low, cover with a lid, and cook for approximately 15 minutes or until most of the liquid has absorbed. Remove from heat and allow to sit with the lid on for an additional 5 minutes to absorb liquid. To cook farro: Bring a medium/large pot of salted water to a boil (should taste like the ocean). Stir in 2/3 cup of farro and cook for 45 minutes. Strain remaining liquid and set farro aside. Instructions: Preheat the oven to 200C

Toss the carrots in olive oil and salt, and roast in the oven until tender, about 20-30 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, mix together the cooked quinoa, carrots, and kale.

Whisk together the ingredients for the vinaigrette and then stir into the grain mixture. Fold diced apples and pecans and serve warm or chilled.

