From Sandwiches To Dhal: 9 Recipes Where Apple Is The Secret Ingredient

Apples are among the most popular fruits in the world, and there are a variety available to suit every taste. Indeed, there are around 7,500 types of apple grown for eating, though only a handful will typically be available in a supermarket. Originally from central Asia, apples are grown in orchards around the world. You also may come across them in woodlands, urban spaces, and in gardens.

Apples are a healthy snack or addition to meals. They have a high fiber content (with the skin on) and are a source of vitamin C. They also contain phytochemicals which, due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, can help to protect against cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

So, how can you get more apples into your diet? They’re not just a snack or for Waldorf salad: they’re a versatile cooking ingredient, perfect for desserts or adding a bit of sweetness and texture to savory dishes too. Here are ten vegan recipes that – rather unexpectedly – feature apple as a secret ingredient.

Apple chickpea salad sandwich

Kiki Nelson Pack this apple and chickpea salad sandwich in your lunchbox this week

This sandwich, from Kiki Nelson’s book Plantifully Simple, makes an excellent healthy lunch. The filling consists of mashed chickpeas mixed with diced celery, red onion, and a Fuji apple, a crisp, sweet variety. Combined with yogurt, garlic and lemon juice, the tangy filling will store in the fridge for three days, so it’s perfect for meal prep. It’s both hearty and healthy served in some wholegrain bread.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and raisin stuffed sweet potato

Amber Asakura You’ll come back to this recipe again and again

This dish by Clean Food Dirty Girl is giving serious autumnal vibes. Roast the sweet potato until it begins to caramelize and fill with diced apple, raisins, and almonds. The nuts and fresh apple provide lovely contrasting texture to the soft sweet potato. Drizzle with maple syrup for some extra indulgence. Best eaten while wearing a cosy jumper.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan apple biryani

Jazz Apple This vegan biryani recipe is packed full of vegetables

Biryani is a South Asian rice dish typically made with meat. This vegan take is packed with vegetables and flavors including ginger and cardamom. Diced and cooked Jazz apples add a little sweetness to the otherwise savory dish. This hearty meal takes less than an hour to make.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and coconut dhal

Jazz Apple This vegan dhal recipe is packed full of nutrients

Ever thought of adding apple to a dhal? Well, now you have, and you won’t regret it. This creamy recipe includes coconut milk and red lentils for a warming, hearty dish. The apples are cooked with the lentils so they become soft and their flavor suffuses the dhal. Topped with spiced fried onions, this is one flavorsome meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cheese, bacon, and apple stuffed mushrooms

JAZZ Apple It couldn’t be easier to make vegan stuffed mushrooms

Looking for some interesting canapes to serve at your next party? Look no further. This recipe uses portobellini mushrooms, which are halfway between the smaller brown cremini mushrooms and large portobello. Stuffed with crumbled vegan sausages, vegan bacon, and diced apple, they have a delicious salty-sweet flavor. Top them with vegan cheese, bake in the oven, and watch them get eaten up by your guests in record time.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pecan and apple stuffing

Romy London Stuffing is for vegans too!

Having a good stuffing recipe in your repertoire is invaluable come the festive season. You can roll it into a seitan roast, or fill half a butternut squash with it for an impressive main. This recipe from Romy London’s cookbook, The Ultimate Guide to Vegan Roasts, uses bread, celery, and carrots as a base, with the apple and pecans bringing a unique flavor and additional texture. Comforting and warming, you’ll probably end up just eating it with a spoon.

Find the recipe here.

Apple, kale, and sausage pasta

Happy Skin Kitchen This pasta dish is hearty and comforting

Apple in pasta? Trust us, it works. This dish from Happy Skin Kitchen is a hearty delight, and worth making in a big batch so you have some leftovers. It combines sweet and savory flavors with vegan sausages and apple, while the kale provides a nutrient boost. Topped with a “walnut parm” made from walnuts, miso paste, and nooch, it’ll definitely leave you satisfied.

Find the recipe here.

Jackfruit and apple coleslaw burger

Happy Skin Kitchen Looking for a new and creative vegan burger idea? We’ve got you covered

Apple is a great addition to coleslaw, pairing perfectly with the tangy dressing and bringing the right kind of crunch. In this burger recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen, the coleslaw includes white and purple cabbage and carrot, and is made with coconut yogurt instead of the more typical mayo. Stuff it in a bun on top of jackfruit marinated in homemade BBQ sauce for a delicious vegan take on a pulled pork burger.

Find the recipe here.

BBQ tempeh and apple slaw sandwich

Happy Skin Kitchen Tempeh is packed with protein and a great alternative to meat

Here’s another great coleslaw recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen, this time without any dressing. But the option of adding sauerkraut or kimchi gives it much punchiness. This time it’s tempeh instead of jackfruit that you marinate in the homemade BBQ sauce before barbecuing or grilling. Pile it all up between two slices of bread and you’ve got a filling, tasty lunch.

Find the recipe here.

