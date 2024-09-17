If having sweet potato for breakfast seems like an odd choice, just wait until you try this nutritious smoothie bowl. It’s easy to make, tastes amazing, and is a great way to add more fruit to your diet.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas

Smoothie bowls are a variation of smoothies, served in a bowl and topped with various ingredients for added texture and flavor. Unlike traditional smoothies, which are typically consumed as a drink, smoothie bowls have a thicker consistency, and are often made with blended fruits, vegetables, and plant-based milk or yogurt.

Smoothie bowls make an excellent vegan breakfast because they are nutrient-dense and easy to customize (you can add any fruits, nuts, and seeds you like to the below recipe). The combination of fruits and vegetables provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, while toppings like nuts and seeds add healthy fats and protein, making this smoothie bowl a well-rounded meal.

Read more: What 7 Plant-Based Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Sweet potato, apple, and berry smoothie bowl

Ideal for breakfast for that healthy start to the day, you can be as creative as you like with your toppings for this Jazz Apple & Sweet Potato Smoothie Bowl and it still tastes divine. No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Cook Time 0 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients 2 Jazz apples (one for the blender and one for serving)

Half a medium-sized sweet potato (steamed and then frozen)

Half a cup of frozen raspberries

1 avocado

Half a cup of oats

50 ml water

Fresh berries, nuts Instructions Place all of the ingredients into the blender and blitz until smooth and creamy.

For a runnier consistency, just add extra water or even a plant milk of your choice.

Pour into the bowl and then decorate with small Jazz apple cubes, fresh berries and nuts of your choice.

Read more: 8 Easy Vegan Egg Recipes, From Yolks To Omelet