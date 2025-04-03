X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

Vegan Apple Pie Nuggets

Enjoy these apple pie nuggets as a dessert or snack

apple pie nuggets drizzled with icing and served with biscoff and ice cream This recipe contains Biscoff, which is accidently vegan - Media Credit: Mark Filippelli
These apple pie nuggets from This Cookbook is a Huge Missed Steak by Mark Filippelli are fun, sweet, and super easy to make. Think of them as little deep-fried apple pie bites — crispy on the outside, soft and spiced on the inside. The recipe uses fresh pink lady apples, cinnamon, and a simple batter that you fry until golden.

The real treat? They come served with Biscoff. If you didn’t know, Biscoff is accidentally vegan and adds a rich, caramel-like flavor that works perfectly with the apple and cinnamon. Warm it up and drizzle it over the nuggets or serve it on the side for dipping.

Top it all off with a quick vanilla icing drizzle and a scoop of your favorite plant-based ice cream. These nuggets make a fun dessert or weekend treat. They’re warm, crunchy, and packed with cozy flavors. You can even make them gluten-free if needed.

Apple pie nuggets

This recipe uses pink lady apples with festive spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and all spice cooked into a tasty batter and drizzled with icing.
apple pie nuggets drizzled with icing and served with biscoff and ice cream
Ingredients

APPLE MIX:
  • 3 pink lady apples
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp coconut sugar
WET MIX:
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 cups of plant mylk
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
DRY MIX:
  • 2 & ¾ cups plain flour
  • ¼ cup raw sugar
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • tsp allspice mix
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • Oil for frying
DRIZZLE:
  • ½ tsp icing sugar
  • ½ tsp plant mylk
  • tsp vanilla extract
FOR SERVING:
  • 3 tbsp biscoff
  • Vegan ice-cream of choice

Instructions

  • In a bowl combine the wet mix, dry mix and apple mix and — you guessed it — mix all together to make a thick batter.
  • To cook, pour the oil into a very deep, wide saucepan and heat. The oil should come no higher than halfway up the sides.
  • Roll the batter into balls/your desired nugget shape and deep fry for 3–4 minutes. (Ideal frying temp is 120–150°C / 250- 350°F).
  • Keep the apple of my eye/your eye on the apples. While frying, quickly mix your drizzle ingredients together. Warm your Biscoff (pan or microwave).
  • Remove your nuggets, draining any excess oil and put on a plate to serve.
  • Drizzle on your drizzle, dust with icing sugar.
  • Dust with icing sugar. Serve the Biscoff on top or to the side.
  • Add a dollop of ice-cream.
*For a gluten free option replace plain flour with gluten free sorghum flour.

This recipe was republished with permission from This Cookbook is a Huge Missed Steak by Mark Filippelli. Out in the US on April 8th.

