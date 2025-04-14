This vegan apple and blackberry tart is the kind of crowd-pleasing dessert that’s made for a long Easter weekend. With just a handful of wholesome ingredients, it delivers that classic springtime comfort – sweet, slightly tart, and full of seasonal flavor. Whether you’re hosting friends or gathering family around the table, this is one to serve warm with a scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream.

The base is a simple shortcrust pastry made with plain flour, vegan butter, and a splash of cold water. If you’re short on time, a shop-bought vegan pastry works just as well. The filling is equally unfussy: sliced apples, juicy blackberries, caster sugar, cinnamon, and a little water to help everything cook down into a soft, jammy center.

Despite its rustic look, this tart always makes an impression. It’s easy to prepare, can be made ahead of time, and brings is an excellent, family-friendly dessert.

Read more: This Vegan Chocolate Mousse Has A Protein-Packed Secret Ingredient

How to make the tart

This vegan apple and blackberry tart is a simple yet impressive dessert made with just a few ingredients. A flaky shortcrust pastry holds a sweet, cinnamon-spiced filling of apples and blackberries. Serve warm with dairy-free ice cream or enjoy it chilled as a fruity treat. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients For the shortcrust pastry: 220 g plain flour

100 g vegan butter

3-4 tbsp of water For the filling: 4 JAZZ apples – cored, peeled, and but into chunks

70 g caster sugar

80 g blackberries

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp water Instructions Preheat the oven to 180C/350F

To make the pastry, sift plain flour into a large bowl, add diced vegan butter and rub in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Then add 3-4 tbsp cold water and mix firm dough. Knead the dough briefly and gently.

Wrap the dough in cling film and chill while preparing the filling.

For the filling, put the apples in a saucepan, add sugar, cinnamon, and 2 tbsp of the water and cook over a medium-low head for 12-15 minutes with a lid on, stirring occasionally. Then add the blackberries, stir gently, and cook for another 3-4 minutes with the lid off. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, remove the pastry from the fridge. Dust the worksurface with flour, cut the pastry in half, and, using a floured rolling pin, roll one of the pieces out until it's just under 1cm thick. (Rolling the dough between two layers of greaseproof paper will also stop it sticking to your rolling pin). Butter a shallow 20cm pie dish and line with the pastry, trimming off any excess around the edges using a sharp knife.

Spoon the cooled apples and blackberries into the lined pie dish so that you have a mound in the middle. Spoon over the juice in the pan. Roll out the second piece of pastry and lay it over the top of the pie. Trim the edges as before and crimp them together with your fingers. Cut a cross in the middle of the top and decorate the pie with the remaining pastry if you like. Brush the top of the pie with the plant-based milk.

Place the pie on a baking tray and bake for 50-60 minutes until golden brown and crisp.

Read more: 4-Ingredient Vegan ‘Snickers’ Bars