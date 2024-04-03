15 Vegan Dinner Party Main Course Ideas

Dinner parties can be fun and stressful in equal measure. You want to impress your guests with your cooking, but sticking to familiar recipes can feel too mundane. On the other hand, being too ambitious can lead to disaster.

Luckily, a vegan dinner party takes some of the anxiety out of things since it can cater to so many dietary requirements.

We’ve put together 15 vegan main course ideas that look fantastic and taste delicious. Many of them can also be fully or partially prepared ahead of time too, giving you more time to enjoy yourself on the night.

Vegan dinner party main courses

Whole Katsu Cauliflower

BOSH! This whole cauliflower covered in katsu curry sauce and pickle salad is an excellent dinner party centerpiece

This recipe from BOSH! involves boiling a whole cauliflower first to soften it, then letting it turn golden brown in the oven. Smothered with a smooth katsu sauce and topped with a crunchy pickle and herb salad, it makes both a striking and healthy main course. Serve with basmati rice and chapatis.

Gnocchi, Aubergine, And Chickpea Traybake

Natlicious Food Gnocchi is hugely popular and often accidentally vegan

Chickpeas and harissa paste add an unusual twist to this healthy, hearty gnocchi traybake by Natlicious Food. You can use store-bought gnocchi (make sure it’s vegan), which makes this recipe simple and pretty quick to whip up.

Butternut Squash and Miso Risotto

Plant Baes This dish is rich in umami flavors thanks to the use of miso

It takes a little more effort to cook risotto than pasta, which makes it feel special enough for a dinner party without being especially complicated. This recipe by Plant Baes uses white miso paste to give it a rich umami flavor. The vegan parmesan and walnut sage pesto can be made while the risotto is cooking, or ahead of time.

Asparagus Tart

Natlicious Food Manifest that Springtime feeling with asparagus, lemon, and dill

A tart is always a good option for an impressive-looking main course. Using store-bought puff pastry, this recipe by Natlicious Food is full of spring flavors. But if you’re making it out of asparagus season or simply prefer other vegetables, it’s easy to sub in something else, such as purple sprouting broccoli or artichokes.

Apple Biryani

Jazz Apple This vegan biryani recipe is packed full of vegetables

A biryani is a perfect dish to share with lots of people. The inclusion of apple in this version compliments its other flavors of cardamom and ginger perfectly. If you’re short on time, it can also be made in advance.

Rose Harissa Aubergine with Butter Bean Mash

Yuki Sugiura Aubergine is a vegetable capable of stealing the show

Butter bean mash is a healthy, lighter take on classic mashed potatoes, and may feel a little bit fancier for your guests. The aubergines in this recipe from So Vegan are cooked in an aromatic tomato and lentil sauce with rose harissa – a lovely, slightly milder type of harissa.

Vegan Beef Stew

ZardyPlants This plant-based stew includes cremini mushrooms

The “beef” in this recipe from ZardyPlants is made from seitan, a wheat-based meat alternative that you can make at home. The stew is packed with vegetables and lentils, and made rich and warming by red wine, balsamic vinegar, and smoked paprika. Serve with crusty bread or on top of grains to give your guests an impressive, hearty meal.

Sweet Potato Katsu Curry

Yuki Sugiura You will be surprised how easy this is to make!

Your guests will feel just like they’re eating out at Wagamama when you serve them this katsu curry. Instead of breading the sweet potato, this So Vegan recipe calls for toasted panko breadcrumbs to be sprinkled on top of the dish when it’s ready to serve.

One-Pot Mushroom Pie

Yuki Sugiura Make mushrooms the main event with this warming pie

Another offering from So Vegan, this rich mushroom pie is topped with sliced potato instead of pastry. So Vegan recommend serving it with a side of roasted broccoli or a lentil salad.

Butter Bean Bourguignon

Jamie Orlando Smith This butter bean bourguignon is sure to impress

Bourguignon without the beef. This wholesome meal from Matt Pritchard’s book Dirty Vegan: Fast and Easy is full of essential nutrients like iron, potassium, and magnesium. It also provides a good dose of protein. You can use canned butter beans to make the prep for this dish very quick and easy.

Roasted Aubergine With Harissa Yogurt

Clare Winfield This harissa aubergine recipe is sure to impress

These roasted aubergines have a creamy texture and earthy flavor that pairs perfectly with harissa spiced yogurt. Topped with mint and toasted pine nuts, it’s sure to delight your guests. This recipe by Madeleine Olivia can be served as a main or as one of several dishes.

Mushroom Bourguignon With White Bean Mash & Kale Crisps

Rebel Recipes Mushrooms work as a great meat alternative in a bourguignon

Another vegan take on bourguignon. This one by Viva! Vegan Recipe Club replaces the beef with a mix of mushrooms to provide a rich, umami flavor and substantial texture. Red wine, herbs, and vegan lardons add to the dish’s deep flavor. The white bean and potato mash adds a hit of protein, while the kale crisps provide some crunch and extra iron.

Spicy Cauliflower Tacos

Ashley Madden These cauliflower tacos are spicy and packed full of flavor

Tacos are a great option for a more casual dinner party, where everyone can dig in and assemble their own. These tacos from Rise Shine Cook feature cauliflower and black beans as their main filling. Serve them with vegan sour cream, avocado, and salsa.

Tuscan Bean And Spaghetti

Ashley Madden This pasta and bean recipe uses just one pot

If you’re cooking for a lot of people, pasta is easy to make in large quantities. Plus everybody loves pasta. This recipe by Rise Shine Cook includes leeks, beans, and spinach in a tomato sauce for a filling meal. Being a one-pot recipe also means there will be minimal washing up after.

Apple, Kale, And Sausage Pasta

Happy Skin Kitchen This pasta dish is both sweet and savory

For a meatier pasta option, this one from Happy Skin Kitchen includes vegan sausages and apple for a perfect sweet and savory dish. Topped with a “walnut parm” made from walnuts, miso paste, and nooch, it’ll definitely leave your guests satisfied.

