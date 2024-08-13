X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Try This Vegan Panzanella Pasta Salad

This panzanella pasta salad will be a hit at your next picnic

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of a panzanella pasta salad with croutons, tomato, onion, and plant-based feta Try this panzanella pasta salad, it's a plant-based twist on the original - Media Credit: BOSH!
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Want to enjoy Tuscan flavors with a vegan twist? Try this panzanella pasta salad by BOSH!. Panzanella traditionally refers to a bread salad made with stale bread, ripe tomatoes, onions, and a simple vinaigrette. This recipe adds pasta into the mix, creating a dish that is both hearty and refreshing, perfect for summer gatherings or a quick meal.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

The combination of crusty bread and pasta creates a unique texture that soaks up the flavorful dressing beautifully. This plant-based treat uses fresh tomatoes, homemade pesto, and onions with the pasta, adding a burst of color and freshness. The bread, lightly toasted, retains just enough crunch to contrast with the softness of the pasta and vegetables. A zesty vinaigrette ties everything together, infusing the salad with a tangy, savory flavor.

This panzanella pasta salad is versatile and easy to prepare. Moreover, it’s an ideal dish for picnics, barbecues, or a simple meal at home. It captures the essence of traditional panzanella while adding the comfort of pasta. You’ll get a dish that’s both satisfying and full of vibrant, fresh flavors. Whether you’re serving it as a main course or a side, this salad is sure to be a hit with everyone.

Read more: 5 Quinoa Recipes (And The Health Benefits Of The Food)

Panzanella pasta salad

a picture of a panzanella pasta salad with croutons, tomato, onion, and plant-based feta

Panzanella pasta salad

This panzanella pasta salad is super simple and made in under 30 minutes. This one-bowl recipe is packed with all the classic panzanella ingredients with a twist. Mixed with basil pesto and the addition of pasta, this dish is a delicious addition to your summer lunches.
No ratings yet
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Total Time 25 minutes
Course Lunch
Cuisine Italian, Vegan
Servings 4 people

Equipment

  • 1 Baking tray
  • 1 Saucepan 
  • 1 Strainer
  • 1 Large spoon
  • 1 Knife
  • 1 Chopping board
  • 1 Bowl
  • 1 Blender or food processor

Ingredients
  

For the ciabatta croutons

  • ½ ciabatta loaf
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the salad

  • 300 grams pasta we’ve used conchiglie
  • 250 grams mixed cherry tomatoes
  • 1 small red onion
  • 2 tbsp capers
  • 100 grams pitted olives
  • 25 ml red wine vinegar
  • 25 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 100 grams plant-based feta
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the pesto

  • 40 grams fresh basil
  • 20 grams pine nuts
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 100 ml olive oil
  • ½ lemon

Instructions
 

  • Preheat the oven to 180C.

Make the ciabatta croutons

  • Tear the ciabatta into small pieces and place on the baking tray.
  • Drizzle with olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
  • Toss to coat then bake for 10 minutes until golden and crispy.

Cook the pasta

  • Bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta according to packet instructions.
  • Drain and place in a large bowl.

Mix the panzanella

  • Slice the cherry tomatoes in half.
  • Peel and finely slice the red onion.
  • Add the tomatoes and onions to the pasta bowl with the capers, olives, ciabatta croutons, red wine vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil.
  • Give everything a good mix to coat then taste to season with salt and pepper.
  • Allow the salad to sit for 20 minutes for everything to soften and marinate.

Make the pesto

  • Pick the basil leaves and place in the small bowl of a food processor or blender.
  • Add the pine nuts, nutritional yeast, olive oil and juice of half a lemon and pulse to combine.

Finish and serve

  • Stir the pesto through the pasta and transfer to a large serving platter or bowl.
  • Crumble over the feta and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil to serve.
Keyword 25 minutes, nutritional yeast, panzanella, plant-based feta, tomatoes, vegan pasta salad, vegan pesto, vegan recipes
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can find the original recipe here.

Read more: 15 Vegan Picnic Recipes

Tagged

comfort food

panzanella

pasta salad

plant based food

recipes

vegan food

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Childhood friends from Sheffield, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby joined forces to create BOSH!, and in the process, have become the godfathers of modern-day plant-based food. In June 2016, they began their mission to put more plants on plates by launching what has now become the world’s biggest vegan social media brand, reaching 26 million views a month and over 2.5 billion views to date. Their social media presence continues to grow, with their huge social following now sitting at 3.1 million.

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active