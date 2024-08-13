Try This Vegan Panzanella Pasta Salad

Want to enjoy Tuscan flavors with a vegan twist? Try this panzanella pasta salad by BOSH!. Panzanella traditionally refers to a bread salad made with stale bread, ripe tomatoes, onions, and a simple vinaigrette. This recipe adds pasta into the mix, creating a dish that is both hearty and refreshing, perfect for summer gatherings or a quick meal.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

The combination of crusty bread and pasta creates a unique texture that soaks up the flavorful dressing beautifully. This plant-based treat uses fresh tomatoes, homemade pesto, and onions with the pasta, adding a burst of color and freshness. The bread, lightly toasted, retains just enough crunch to contrast with the softness of the pasta and vegetables. A zesty vinaigrette ties everything together, infusing the salad with a tangy, savory flavor.

This panzanella pasta salad is versatile and easy to prepare. Moreover, it’s an ideal dish for picnics, barbecues, or a simple meal at home. It captures the essence of traditional panzanella while adding the comfort of pasta. You’ll get a dish that’s both satisfying and full of vibrant, fresh flavors. Whether you’re serving it as a main course or a side, this salad is sure to be a hit with everyone.

Read more: 5 Quinoa Recipes (And The Health Benefits Of The Food)

Panzanella pasta salad

Panzanella pasta salad This panzanella pasta salad is super simple and made in under 30 minutes. This one-bowl recipe is packed with all the classic panzanella ingredients with a twist. Mixed with basil pesto and the addition of pasta, this dish is a delicious addition to your summer lunches. No ratings yet Print Recipe Pin Recipe Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Lunch Cuisine Italian, Vegan Servings 4 people Equipment 1 Baking tray

1 Saucepan

1 Strainer

1 Large spoon

1 Knife

1 Chopping board

1 Bowl

1 Blender or food processor Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For the ciabatta croutons ½ ciabatta loaf

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste For the salad 300 grams pasta we’ve used conchiglie

250 grams mixed cherry tomatoes

1 small red onion

2 tbsp capers

100 grams pitted olives

25 ml red wine vinegar

25 ml extra virgin olive oil

100 grams plant-based feta

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste For the pesto 40 grams fresh basil

20 grams pine nuts

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

100 ml olive oil

½ lemon Instructions Preheat the oven to 180C. Make the ciabatta croutons Tear the ciabatta into small pieces and place on the baking tray.

Drizzle with olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Toss to coat then bake for 10 minutes until golden and crispy. Cook the pasta Bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta according to packet instructions.

Drain and place in a large bowl. Mix the panzanella Slice the cherry tomatoes in half.

Peel and finely slice the red onion.

Add the tomatoes and onions to the pasta bowl with the capers, olives, ciabatta croutons, red wine vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil.

Give everything a good mix to coat then taste to season with salt and pepper.

Allow the salad to sit for 20 minutes for everything to soften and marinate. Make the pesto Pick the basil leaves and place in the small bowl of a food processor or blender.

Add the pine nuts, nutritional yeast, olive oil and juice of half a lemon and pulse to combine. Finish and serve Stir the pesto through the pasta and transfer to a large serving platter or bowl.

Crumble over the feta and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil to serve. Keyword 25 minutes, nutritional yeast, panzanella, plant-based feta, tomatoes, vegan pasta salad, vegan pesto, vegan recipes Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can find the original recipe here.

Read more: 15 Vegan Picnic Recipes