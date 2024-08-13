Try This Vegan Panzanella Pasta Salad

Want to enjoy Tuscan flavors with a vegan twist? Try this panzanella pasta salad by BOSH!. Panzanella traditionally refers to a bread salad made with stale bread, ripe tomatoes, onions, and a simple vinaigrette. This recipe adds pasta into the mix, creating a dish that is both hearty and refreshing, perfect for summer gatherings or a quick meal.
The combination of crusty bread and pasta creates a unique texture that soaks up the flavorful dressing beautifully. This plant-based treat uses fresh tomatoes, homemade pesto, and onions with the pasta, adding a burst of color and freshness. The bread, lightly toasted, retains just enough crunch to contrast with the softness of the pasta and vegetables. A zesty vinaigrette ties everything together, infusing the salad with a tangy, savory flavor.
This panzanella pasta salad is versatile and easy to prepare. Moreover, it’s an ideal dish for picnics, barbecues, or a simple meal at home. It captures the essence of traditional panzanella while adding the comfort of pasta. You’ll get a dish that’s both satisfying and full of vibrant, fresh flavors. Whether you’re serving it as a main course or a side, this salad is sure to be a hit with everyone.
Panzanella pasta salad
Equipment
- 1 Baking tray
- 1 Saucepan
- 1 Strainer
- 1 Large spoon
- 1 Knife
- 1 Chopping board
- 1 Bowl
- 1 Blender or food processor
Ingredients
For the ciabatta croutons
- ½ ciabatta loaf
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the salad
- 300 grams pasta we’ve used conchiglie
- 250 grams mixed cherry tomatoes
- 1 small red onion
- 2 tbsp capers
- 100 grams pitted olives
- 25 ml red wine vinegar
- 25 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 100 grams plant-based feta
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the pesto
- 40 grams fresh basil
- 20 grams pine nuts
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 100 ml olive oil
- ½ lemon
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
Make the ciabatta croutons
- Tear the ciabatta into small pieces and place on the baking tray.
- Drizzle with olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Toss to coat then bake for 10 minutes until golden and crispy.
Cook the pasta
- Bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta according to packet instructions.
- Drain and place in a large bowl.
Mix the panzanella
- Slice the cherry tomatoes in half.
- Peel and finely slice the red onion.
- Add the tomatoes and onions to the pasta bowl with the capers, olives, ciabatta croutons, red wine vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil.
- Give everything a good mix to coat then taste to season with salt and pepper.
- Allow the salad to sit for 20 minutes for everything to soften and marinate.
Make the pesto
- Pick the basil leaves and place in the small bowl of a food processor or blender.
- Add the pine nuts, nutritional yeast, olive oil and juice of half a lemon and pulse to combine.
Finish and serve
- Stir the pesto through the pasta and transfer to a large serving platter or bowl.
- Crumble over the feta and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil to serve.
This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can find the original recipe here.
