If you follow a plant-based diet and thought your feta days were over, think again. There are now a whole host of dairy-free options available, meaning you can enjoy your favorite feta dishes with ease. This vegan polenta recipe is a great one to try.

The recipe, which comes from BOSH!, shows you how to make a silky feta polenta with harissa cherry tomatoes. It’s a great crowdpleaser if you’re welcoming guests for a dinner party, and it’s also deceptively easy to make.

What is polenta?

Polenta is a traditional Italian dish made from ground yellow or white cornmeal. The process of making polenta involves slowly simmering the cornmeal in water, broth, or milk, and stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming, until it reaches the desired consistency. It can easily be made vegan by using dairy-free milk, and BOSH!’s addition of nutritional yeast (nooch) and vegan feta give it a great cheesy taste.

Silky feta polenta recipe

This silky feta polenta with roasted harissa cherry tomatoes is super easy and the ultimate treat. The sweat and smoky harissa roasted tomatoes pair perfectly with the creaminess of the polenta – and we love serving it with a beautiful slice of freshly toasted sourdough to dunk in! No ratings yet Cook Time 20 mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the roasted harissa 3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp rose harissa paste

2 tbsp sugar

Salt & pepper to taste

400 g cherry tomatoes good quality For the silky feta polenta 1 liter oat milk – plus more to loosen

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

300 g polenta

70 g plant-based butter

Lemon zest of 1/2 lemon

100 g plant-based feta – plus more for garnish

1/2 tsp salt To serve 8 slices of sourdough

Plant-based pesto – optional

Fresh basil Instructions For the rose harissa tomatoes Add the tomatoes to the baking tray, then drizzle over the olive oil, harissa, sugar and salt

Coat and toss well to cover the tomatoes evenly in the harissa oil

Roast for 15 minutes in the oven until the tomatoes are glossy and slightly charred

Leave to cool Prepare the polenta Add the oat milk, salt and nooch to a large saucepan and bring up to the boil

Slowly pour the polenta into the pan in a steady stream, whisking all the time

Turn the heat down to low and continue whisking every few minutes until the polenta is cooked through, adding more oat milk or water as needed to loosen (follow the packet instructions –-it should be thick and silky)

Reduce the heat to low, add the butter, grate in the zest of the lemon, crumble in the feta and whisk until smooth

Taste and season to perfection with salt and pepper Time to serve Toast the sourdough

Pick the basil leaves

Spoon the polenta into serving bowls

Garnish with a good drizzle of the leftover tomato harissa oil, some more crumbled feta, basil leaves and the roasted tomatoes on top of the polenta

Serve immediately with sourdough toast

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

