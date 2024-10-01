X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Try Nonna’s Minestra For Dinner Tonight

This Italian vegetable soup is both comforting and healthy

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of Nonna's minestra, an Italian-style vegetable soup Enjoy the benefits of all the nutritious vegetables in this soup - Media Credit: David Loftus
Nonna’s minestra is the perfect vegetable soup for a cold night. With fall in full swing, you’ll want to try this easy-to-make gluten-free recipe. It comes from Giuseppe Federici’s new Cooking With Nonna cookbook, a plant-based Italian collection inspired by his grandmother’s cooking. Minestra, meaning “soup” in Italian, is a comforting dish packed with fresh vegetables and simple flavors. This version includes carrots, potatoes, leeks, and celery, making it a warming, nutrient-rich choice.

Broccoli is a star ingredient in this minestra. Not only does it add texture and flavor, but it also provides a dose of plant protein and essential vitamins like vitamin C and K. The green cabbage complements the broccoli, offering a slight crunch and fiber, while potatoes give the soup heartiness and make it more filling. Leeks add a mild, sweet flavor, and onions bring depth to the broth. The touch of plant-based butter and optional canned tomatoes add richness, balancing the soup perfectly.

This minestra is as nutritious as it is delicious. Loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, it’s a great way to stay healthy and satisfied. The recipe is easy to customize with your favorite seasonal veggies, and it pairs well with a slice of fresh bread or focaccia. Whether you’re looking for a nourishing meal or just craving a taste of Italy, this hearty vegetable soup is sure to become a fall favorite.

Nonna’s minestra

Nonna’s minestra is a hearty, plant-based vegetable soup filled with fresh flavors and nutrients, perfect for chilly fall nights. Simple, comforting, and easy to make.
a picture of Nonna's minestra, an Italian-style vegetable soup
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 4 carrots
  • 1 white onion
  • 1 potato
  • 1 leek
  • 2 stalks celery
  • ¼ of a green cabbage
  • ½ a head of broccoli
  • Olive oil
  • 20 g plant-based butter
  • 1 x 400 g tin of tomatoes optional
  • 100 g peas
  • 1 veg stock cube

Instructions

  • Finely chop the vegetables into cubes. If you’re feeling lazy, you can blitz them in a food processor to save time. Heat the oil and butter on a medium heat in a large saucepan, and once the butter has melted, add the vegetables and sauté for 5 minutes.
  • When the vegetables are soft, add the tinned tomatoes and enough hot water to cover the veg. Crumble in 1 stock cube and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Simmer for 15–20 minutes adding the peas in the last 5 minutes.
  • Serve your minestra as is or with fresh bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Giuseppe Federici. You can find his new cookbook Cooking With Nonna here and a link to his Instagram here.

The Author

Giuseppe Federici

Giuseppe is a plant-based cook and author of ‘Cooking with Nonna’ with over 900k followers across social media, where he shares uncomplicated plant-based dishes. Through his viral recipe videos and work with household brands, Giuseppe has inspired people across the world to rethink their approach to plant-based food and made it his mission to breathe new life into humble ingredients that can create delicious recipes. Sepps also creates content with his Sicilian Nonna - who overnight became a social media sensation - where they captivate his audience by cooking classic Italian dishes with a plant-based twist, and they have since gone on to create a best selling cookbook together after winning Fortnum & Mason's Content Creator of the Year award in 2023.

