Try Nonna’s Minestra For Dinner Tonight

Nonna’s minestra is the perfect vegetable soup for a cold night. With fall in full swing, you’ll want to try this easy-to-make gluten-free recipe. It comes from Giuseppe Federici’s new Cooking With Nonna cookbook, a plant-based Italian collection inspired by his grandmother’s cooking. Minestra, meaning “soup” in Italian, is a comforting dish packed with fresh vegetables and simple flavors. This version includes carrots, potatoes, leeks, and celery, making it a warming, nutrient-rich choice.

Read more: 10 Vegan Dinners That Prioritize Whole Foods

Broccoli is a star ingredient in this minestra. Not only does it add texture and flavor, but it also provides a dose of plant protein and essential vitamins like vitamin C and K. The green cabbage complements the broccoli, offering a slight crunch and fiber, while potatoes give the soup heartiness and make it more filling. Leeks add a mild, sweet flavor, and onions bring depth to the broth. The touch of plant-based butter and optional canned tomatoes add richness, balancing the soup perfectly.

This minestra is as nutritious as it is delicious. Loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, it’s a great way to stay healthy and satisfied. The recipe is easy to customize with your favorite seasonal veggies, and it pairs well with a slice of fresh bread or focaccia. Whether you’re looking for a nourishing meal or just craving a taste of Italy, this hearty vegetable soup is sure to become a fall favorite.

Read more: 10 Vegan Potato Recipes

Nonna’s minestra

Nonna’s minestra is a hearty, plant-based vegetable soup filled with fresh flavors and nutrients, perfect for chilly fall nights. Simple, comforting, and easy to make. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 4 carrots

1 white onion

1 potato

1 leek

2 stalks celery

¼ of a green cabbage

½ a head of broccoli

Olive oil

20 g plant-based butter

1 x 400 g tin of tomatoes optional

100 g peas

1 veg stock cube Instructions Finely chop the vegetables into cubes. If you’re feeling lazy, you can blitz them in a food processor to save time. Heat the oil and butter on a medium heat in a large saucepan, and once the butter has melted, add the vegetables and sauté for 5 minutes.

When the vegetables are soft, add the tinned tomatoes and enough hot water to cover the veg. Crumble in 1 stock cube and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Simmer for 15–20 minutes adding the peas in the last 5 minutes.

Serve your minestra as is or with fresh bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Giuseppe Federici. You can find his new cookbook Cooking With Nonna here and a link to his Instagram here.

Read more: 20 Vegan Recipes High In ‘Complete’ Proteins