Try Nonna’s Minestra For Dinner Tonight

Nonna’s minestra is the perfect vegetable soup for a cold night. With fall in full swing, you’ll want to try this easy-to-make gluten-free recipe. It comes from Giuseppe Federici’s new Cooking With Nonna cookbook, a plant-based Italian collection inspired by his grandmother’s cooking. Minestra, meaning “soup” in Italian, is a comforting dish packed with fresh vegetables and simple flavors. This version includes carrots, potatoes, leeks, and celery, making it a warming, nutrient-rich choice.
Broccoli is a star ingredient in this minestra. Not only does it add texture and flavor, but it also provides a dose of plant protein and essential vitamins like vitamin C and K. The green cabbage complements the broccoli, offering a slight crunch and fiber, while potatoes give the soup heartiness and make it more filling. Leeks add a mild, sweet flavor, and onions bring depth to the broth. The touch of plant-based butter and optional canned tomatoes add richness, balancing the soup perfectly.
This minestra is as nutritious as it is delicious. Loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, it’s a great way to stay healthy and satisfied. The recipe is easy to customize with your favorite seasonal veggies, and it pairs well with a slice of fresh bread or focaccia. Whether you’re looking for a nourishing meal or just craving a taste of Italy, this hearty vegetable soup is sure to become a fall favorite.
Nonna’s minestra
Ingredients
- 4 carrots
- 1 white onion
- 1 potato
- 1 leek
- 2 stalks celery
- ¼ of a green cabbage
- ½ a head of broccoli
- Olive oil
- 20 g plant-based butter
- 1 x 400 g tin of tomatoes optional
- 100 g peas
- 1 veg stock cube
Instructions
- Finely chop the vegetables into cubes. If you’re feeling lazy, you can blitz them in a food processor to save time. Heat the oil and butter on a medium heat in a large saucepan, and once the butter has melted, add the vegetables and sauté for 5 minutes.
- When the vegetables are soft, add the tinned tomatoes and enough hot water to cover the veg. Crumble in 1 stock cube and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Simmer for 15–20 minutes adding the peas in the last 5 minutes.
- Serve your minestra as is or with fresh bread.
This recipe was republished with permission from Giuseppe Federici. You can find his new cookbook Cooking With Nonna here and a link to his Instagram here.
