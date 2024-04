Risottos are a date night classic, and they couldn’t be easier to make plant-based. This Romy London recipe shows you how to use coconut milk, nutritional yeast, and vegan mozzarella to create a dairy-free take on the popular Italian dish.

Read more: This Halloumi And Pistachio Salad Is Completely Vegan

Risotto is a northern Italian rice dish cooked with broth until it reaches a creamy consistency. Risotto is one of the most common ways of cooking rice in Italy. It’s often described as a labor-intensive dish, as it requires constant attention and stirring to ensure the rice absorbs the broth properly without becoming soggy. This cooking method releases the rice’s starches, producing a rich, velvety sauce with soft but slightly al dente grains.

This recipe is relatively easy to make, so it won’t be too laborious after a long day at work. It doesn’t require too many ingredients, and many will likely be already in your cupboard.

Read more: Try This Creamy Homemade Oat Milk

Creamy cherry tomato risotto

This vegan creamy tomato risotto is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a cosy night in. Simultaneously decadent and simple, this recipe is sure to please everyone! No ratings yet Cook Time 35 mins Prep Time 10 mins Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

200 g risotto rice

120 ml vegan-friendly, dry white wine

750 ml vegetable broth

1 tin Mr Organic cherry tomatoes

120 ml full fat coconut milk

40 g nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper to taste

Freshly grated vegan mozzarella for serving

Fresh basil or parsley, chopped (for garnish) Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the risotto rice and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes.

Pour in the white wine and cook until the liquid has been absorbed.

Add the vegetable broth, one third at a time, stirring frequently and allowing each third to be absorbed before adding the next.

Add the tinned cherry tomatoes, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.

Cook for an additional 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the rice is cooked through and the risotto is creamy.

Remove from the heat and serve the risotto garnished with freshly grated vegan mozzarella and fresh basil or parsley.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.