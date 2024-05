Are you looking for a zingy pasta dish perfect for any occasion? This recipe is brought to you by Rebecca Hincke, author of The Vegan Pasta Cookbook, and is fresh, tangy, and rich. Though simple, the depth of flavor, thanks to the balsamic vinegar, elevates this dish to the next level.

This recipe might just be the best summer pasta. Moreover, it’s rich in flavor and a delightfully light dish that’s great for warmer days.

Not only is it simple and easy to make, but it’s completely vegan and made with simple ingredients. You also likely have many of these ingredients in your kitchen. The sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and balsamic vinegar are all easily sourced, as are cooking staples like onion and garlic.

However, if you’ve yet to venture further than the usual linguine or spaghetti, you may not know what bucatini is. Bucatini is a thick, spaghetti-like, tube-shaped pasta with a hole running through it. It’s commonly eaten in Rome and is a wonderful pasta for soaking up flavors.

Sun-dried tomato, basil & balsamic bucatini

This tangy and rich sun-dried tomato, basil and balsamic bucatini is the perfect summer dinner dish. With chewy bucatini and classic ingredients, you can't go wrong with this simple and easy meal. If you can't find bucatini opt for spaghetti, linguine, fettucine, or other long pastas that will work with this recipe. No ratings yet Servings 4 people Ingredients 238 grams dried bucatini

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium red onion diced

3 large cloves garlic minced

297 grams cherry or grape tomatoes quartered or diced

99 grams sun-dried tomatoes in oil drained and chopped

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2½ cups baby spinach chopped

1 bunch of fresh basil chopped

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

240 ml pasta cooking water (as needed) To serve Fresh basil

Pepper to taste Instructions Put the pasta on to cook in a pot of boiling, salted water.

In a large nonstick frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat and sauté the onion for 2 to 3 minutes, until softened and translucent.

Add the garlic and fry for another minute before adding the cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and vinegar. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until the tomatoes have softened and start becoming jammy.

Add the spinach and basil, and stir into the sauce until the leaves have wilted. If the sauce is getting too sticky, you can add 1 or 2 tablespoons of pasta cooking water to help loosen it a little.

Season with salt and pepper,

When the pasta is cooked to al dente, drain and reserve 1 cup (240 ml) of pasta cooking water.

Add the pasta to the sauce and stir together to completely coat the bucatini. Use the reserved pasta cooking water as needed to loosen the sauce to your liking.

Garnish with basil and pepper.

This recipe was republished with permission from food photographer and recipe developer, Rebecca Hincke. You can find her Instagram here and her cookbook The Vegan Pasta Cookbook here.

