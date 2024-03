Are you looking for the ultimate vegan lasagna that ticks all your boxes for a flavorful, hearty meal? Well, look no further. BOSH! has created the best plant-based lasagna recipe that doesn’t skimp on flavor and texture just because it’s vegan.

This vegan lasagna recipe is definitely indulgent. Its savory sauce contains chestnut mushrooms which offer a “meaty” texture and are packed with nutrients. The “nooch” – or nutritional yeast – in the vegan bechamel sauce is another nutritious addition to this recipe. Packed with B vitamins, iron, fiber, and protein, “nooch” is a very popular food topper and ingredient in a lot of vegan dishes. It’s used to give recipes a slightly cheesy flavor, as nooch has been compared in taste to parmesan.

This classic Italian dish gets a compassionate twist, ensuring every bite is not only delicious but also cruelty-free. Perfect for cozy nights in or impressing guests with a hearty vegan feast, this lasagna is a true crowd-pleaser. Not to mention, it proves that you don’t need meat or dairy to create a satisfying meal.

Ultimate vegan lasagna recipe

This completely plant-based, dairy-free take on the classic Italian lasagna will have your mouth watering thanks to its savory tomato and mushroom sauce, its creamy béchamel sauce, and the deliciously chewy lasagna sheets. Opt for gluten-free pasta if need be. No ratings yet Duration 2 hrs 29 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients For the lasagna 1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp red miso paste

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

½ tsp dried oregano

2 tsp soy sauce

2 onions

100 grams sun-dried tomatoes

2 tbsp oil from a jar of sun-dried tomatoes

3 carrots

3 celery sticks

1 sprig of rosemary plus more for garnish

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 garlic cloves

700 grams chestnut mushrooms

300 ml red wine

2 x 400 grams cans of plum tomatoes

800 ml water

500 grams dried lasagna sheets

Salt and pepper to taste For the béchamel 1 ½ tbsp nutritional yeast

125 ml olive oil

125 grams plain flour

1 ¼ litre unsweetened plant-based milk To serve Make a side salad Instructions For the tomato sauce Peel and quarter the onions and blitz them in the food processor until finely chopped.

Add the sun-dried tomato oil to one of your large saucepans on medium heat and saute the onions, stirring, for 5-6 minutes.

As the onions cook, peel the carrots and pulse them in the food processor with the celery until minced. You can chop the carrots and celery into smaller chunks before adding them into the food processor.

Peel and grate the garlic and add it to to the pan. Stir for a minute.

Remove the leaves from the rosemary and thyme and finely chop.

Add your carrots, celery, rosemary and thyme to the saucepan, reduce the heat slightly and saute. Stir occasionally for 12-15 minutes until cooked.

As those ingredients cook, pulse the chestnut mushrooms in the food processor until finely minced.

Add to the pan along with the drained sun-dried tomatoes. You can cut the sundried-tomatoes as you like.

Stir, increase the heat slightly and saute again. Stir for 8-10 minutes.

Add your red wine, allow the heat to increase for 5-6 minutes until nearly all the liquid has evaporated.

Add the tomato puree, miso paste, balsamic vinegar, oregano, and soy sauce and stir for 1 minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes and water.

Lower the heat back down to medium and simmer for 30 minutes.

Taste and season with salt and pepper. For the béchamel sauce While the vegetable ragu simmers, begin making the béchamel sauce.

Put the second pan over a medium heat and add the olive oil.

Add the flour and stir for 3-5 minutes.

Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly.

Add the nutritional yeast and stir until smooth.

Bring to a boil then lower the heat and simmer until the béchamel thickens to the consistency of custard.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Layering the lasagna Spread a quarter of the ragu into the lasagna dish.

Spoon over a quarter of the béchamel sauce.

Cover with lasagna sheets, breaking them if necessary to make a complete layer with no gaps.

Repeat three times, reserving some béchamel to cover the top completely.

Garnish with a few rosemary leaves.

Cover with foil and put on the lowest shelf of the oven.

Bake for 50 minutes.

Remove the foil and bake for a further 15 minutes.

Leave to stand for 10 minutes before serving with a side salad.

The leftovers will taste amazing the next day – simply bring back to piping hot in the oven or microwave.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH! You can view the original recipe here.

