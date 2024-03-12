14 Vegan Mushroom Recipes For A Vitamin D Boost

As we slowly emerge from winter, your stores of vitamin D might be a bit on the low side. This essential nutrient is most readily available to us through sunlight. That’s why it’s recommended to take vitamin D supplements in the winter months.

But there are a few foods that can contribute to your vitamin D requirements. Among the few vegan sources are fortified foods such as plant-based milk, or mushrooms if they are grown under UV light.

Adding mushrooms into your diet, alongside supplementation, can also give you a vitamin D boost, so here are 14 delicious completely vegan recipes to help you do just that.

Why do we need vitamin D?

Vitamin D supports a number of essential functions in the body. These include supporting the immune system and improving calcium absorption, which we need for bone health. Vitamin D also helps muscle function.

Deficiencies in vitamin D are an increasingly common health problem. In children this can lead to them developing bone deformities such as rickets. In adults, it can contribute to osteomalacia, the softening of the bones.

Vitamin D deficiency has also been linked to incidence of inflammatory autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

How much vitamin D do mushrooms contain?

Adults need 10 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin D a day. If mushrooms have been exposed to UV light, 100 grams can contain all of this daily vitamin D requirement. This is more than what can be found in most foods containing vitamin D.

In countries including the US, Ireland, The Netherlands, and Australia, some large commercial mushroom growers expose their mushrooms to UV light. The levels of vitamin D in dried mushrooms can also be increased to nutritionally useful amounts through exposure to UV-B light. This practice is not currently widespread, however.

Many supermarkets label their mushrooms as enriched with vitamin D. It’s worth opting for these to be sure your mushrooms contain a good amount. Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco are among retailers that identify the vitamin D levels in some of their mushrooms.

In addition to vitamin D, mushrooms are a good source of B vitamins, selenium, potassium, copper, and zinc.

Always consult your doctor if you’re worried about your vitamin D levels

Mushroom recipes

Mushroom Bourguignon With White Bean Mash & Kale Crisps

Rebel Recipes Mushrooms work as a great meat alternative in a bourguignon

Mushrooms work great as a replacement for beef in bourguignon due to their rich, umami flavor and substantial texture. Made with red wine, herbs, and vegan lardons, this recipe by Viva! Vegan Recipe Club has a rich, deep flavor. The white bean and potato mash adds a hit of protein, while the kale crisps provide some crunch and extra iron.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy Stroganoff

Edible Ethics This vegan stroganoff recipe is an easy plant-based weeknight meal

This recipe from Lucy Johnson, AKA Edible Ethics, includes mushrooms and vegan “beef” strips well-seasoned with shallots, stock, and parsley. Comforting and creamy, it can be served with rice, pasta, grains, or even big chunks of fresh bread.

Find the recipe here.

One-Pot Vegan Mushroom Pie

Yuki Sugiura Perfect for a cozy dinner in for two

This So Vegan pie is the ultimate comfort dish. Topped with thin slices of potato, its full of hearty mushrooms and flavored with red wine. A tablespoon of balsamic vinegar will work just as well as wine if you prefer an alcohol-free option.

Find the recipe here.

Wild Mushroom Loaf

Romy London Try this wild mushroom loaf for your next Sunday dinner

Romy London brings you this alternative to a classic nut roast as the centerpiece of your Sunday dinner. Packed with veg, a mix of mushrooms and, yes, some nuts, it’s healthy as well as delicious. Bake it in a loaf pan and serve with all the trimmings.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil And Mushroom Wellington

Romy London Wellingtons are an ideal recipe to make in the colder months

Lentils and mushrooms work beautifully together in this wellington by Romy London. Rich in protein and fiber, it’s also a healthy alternative to the traditional beef wellington. Wrapped in puff pastry, this will make a hearty main for any roast dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Garlic Butter Mushroom Scallops

Romy London Did you know you can use mushrooms to make scallops?

Another one from Romy London. These succulent king oyster mushroom “scallops” would make a wonderful dinner party starter. Scoring the tops in a criss-cross pattern lets the flavors and heat in as they fry. When done they will be a beautiful golden brown.

Find the recipe here.

King Oyster Mushroom Nigiri

Plant Based Matters The texture of the mushrooms makes for super realistic mouthfeel

This vegan take on nigiri by Plant-Based Matters uses king oyster mushrooms to replace fish. The mushrooms have a satisfying chewy texture that works perfectly with the sticky sushi rice.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy Brussels Sprout And Mushroom Lasagne

Rainbow Plant Life Ever had a lasagne with Brussel’s Sprouts? Now’s your time

Brussels sprouts and mushrooms might not be the usual ingredients you would expect to find in a lasagne, but they work brilliantly. With a tofu ricotta cheese and garlic vegan béchamel sauce, this dish by Rainbow Plant Life is amazingly creamy and filling.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Mushroom Lentil Risotto

Avocado Skillet An easy-to-prepare vegan alternative to traditional risotto recipes

Lentils and mushrooms team up again in this risotto dish by Avocado Skillet. Nutritional yeast, white miso paste, and mushroom or vegetable broth add further depth and richness. Risotto has a bit of a reputation for being a lot of effort, but this one comes together in 40 minutes and is totally worth it.

Find the recipe here.

Meaty Vegan Wellington

BOSH! This wellington isn’t just for Christmas

This tasty wellington from BOSH! would make a great main for any special occasion. Mashed up vegan burgers are surrounded by a mushroom and chestnut mixture and wrapped in ready-made puff pastry. Meaty and filling, this will impress your dinner guests.

Find the recipe here.

Cheese, Bacon, And Apple Stuffed Mushrooms

JAZZ Apple It couldn’t be easier to make vegan stuffed mushrooms

These stuffed mushrooms would make great canapés for a party. The recipe uses Portobellini mushrooms – mini Portobellos – stuffed with a mixture of vegan sausage and bacon, diced apple, and a generous amount of vegan cheese. They are easy to assemble and bake in the oven, leaving you free to get on with other party prep.

Find the recipe here.

Leek, Mushroom, And Blue Cheese Quiche

Vegan Recipe Club Not all quiches contain animal products

This vegan take on quiche from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club swaps uses tofu and vegan cream cheese in place of the usual eggs and dairy. The recipe includes instructions for making the pastry, but you can also cheat and buy it ready-made if you’re short on time.

Find the recipe here.

Cheese And Mushroom Omelette

Lizzie Mayson You don’t need to break any eggs to make an omelette

BOSH’s recipe for a cheesy mushroom omelette uses silken tofu in place of eggs. The mushrooms are first fried with soy sauce and liquid smoke, giving them an even richer flavor. Serve with a handful of chives and spring onions.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy Mushroom Hummus

Healthy Holistic View A jazzy refresh of a classic dish, the mushrooms add lots of flavor

An unexpected but tasty use of mushrooms comes from Healthy Holistic View. This hummus still uses chickpeas as a base, but topped with a mix of fried mushrooms.

Find the recipe here.

