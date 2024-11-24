X
Other News Science

Plant Protein Is Equal To Meat, Beef Industry-Funded Study Finds

Despite what some people believe, plant-based protein is more than sufficient for humans

By

2 Minutes Read

A selection of plant-based proteins, including chickpeas and legumes Legumes, beans, soy, and nuts are among the rich sources of plant-based protein - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A nutritional study funded by the beef industry has inadvertently strengthened the evidence backing vegan protein. With the stated hypothesis that plant proteins are inferior, the study instead revealed that plant protein can have all the same advantages as animal protein for muscle and health. 

While those funding the study likely wanted to keep the results under the radar, vegan YouTuber and researcher Mic The Vegan came across it and looked into its findings in his video titled Beef Industry Study Finds Plant Protein Equal to Meat

Read more: Scientists Are Using AI To Improve Vegan Meat Alternatives

The study worked with 17 healthy women, divided into three groups. One would consume a meal with beef, one with vegan proteins such as beans and whole wheat, while the third would consume a plant-based meal with what the study called “incomplete” vegan protein. 

Plant protein is not “incomplete”

Despite the researchers’ apparent plan to show that the beef delivered the best results for muscle protein synthesis, the study failed to find any significant difference between the groups, including the group who relied on whole wheat bread for protein, which is not generally regarded as a rich source of vegan protein. The study, instead, showed that even so-called “incomplete” plant-based protein can stimulate muscle growth in the same way as meat. Incomplete protein refers to protein with differing levels of the nine amino acids that are essential for humans. Experts have long stated, however, that the notion if “incomplete” plant-based proteins is flawed, as all plant foods contain all essential amino acids.

Read more: What I Eat In A Day: High Protein Vegan Meals

It is common for the meat, dairy, and egg industries to sponsor nutritional research. However, they are battling against the mounting evidence stating that a well-planned vegan diet is appropriate for all stages of life, with some of the world’s largest health and nutritional bodies such as the American Dietetic Association and the NHS backing appropriately planned plant-based diets.

Read more: AI Predicts Most Of World Will Be Vegan By 2075

Tagged

beef industry

mic the vegan

protein

study

vegan protein

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Adam Protz

Adam is a freelance writer, journalist and musician. A long-term vegan, he is passionate about the positive impact a plant-based diet can have on the environment, human health, and animal rights.

More by Adam Protz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active