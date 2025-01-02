Whether you’re at home or packing a warm lunch for the office, this vegan cannellini vegetable soup is a great choice. It’s quick to make, perfect for busy days, and pairs beautifully with crusty bread. You can whip it up during your lunch hour or prepare it the night before for an easy winter meal.

This Romy London recipe combines simple ingredients like leeks, carrots, and onions with protein-packed cannellini beans. Sautéed in olive oil and flavored with garlic and thyme, the vegetables shine in this comforting dish.

Serve the soup with crunchy French bread or your favorite fresh loaf. It’s ideal for lunch, dinner, or a cozy family meal everyone will enjoy. Plus, it’s kid-friendly, making it a reliable option for quick dinners. This vegan soup is a must-try during colder months.

Vegan cannellini vegetable soup

This vegan cannellini and vegetable soup includes simple ingredients to make a comforting and protein-rich soup. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion finely diced

1 large carrot diced

1 large leek sliced

3 garlic cloves crushed or grated

1 tsp dried thyme

750 ml vegetable broth

2 tins cannellini beans drained

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh thyme for garnish

Freshly toasted bread to serve optional Instructions In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until softened, for about 3-4 minutes. Add the diced carrot and sliced leeks, and stir regularly until all ingredients have softened and lightly caramelized. You can sprinkle a little salt into the saucepan to speed things up.

Add the minced or grated garlic and once fragrant, stir in the dried thyme. Toss everything to coat the veggies in the herb and after heating through for a minute, pour in the vegetable stock.

Bring everything to a simmer, then add a lid to the saucepan and reduce the heat. Let everything simmer for 5-8 minutes for the flavors to meld together.

Add in the drained cannellini beans, and once heated through, use a stick blender to blend roughly ¼ of the soup to give it a creamy texture. Stir well, and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes, then season to taste with salt and pepper.

To serve, garnish the soup with fresh thyme and enjoy alongside a slice of freshly toasted bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

