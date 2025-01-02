X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vegan Cannellini Bean & Vegetable Soup

A quick and easy soup is just what you need in the winter months

1 Minutes Read

a bowl of vegan cannellini vegetable soup Want an easy lunch you can make and eat in under an hour? Try this tasty, protein-packed soup - Media Credit: Romy London
Whether you’re at home or packing a warm lunch for the office, this vegan cannellini vegetable soup is a great choice. It’s quick to make, perfect for busy days, and pairs beautifully with crusty bread. You can whip it up during your lunch hour or prepare it the night before for an easy winter meal.

This Romy London recipe combines simple ingredients like leeks, carrots, and onions with protein-packed cannellini beans. Sautéed in olive oil and flavored with garlic and thyme, the vegetables shine in this comforting dish.

Serve the soup with crunchy French bread or your favorite fresh loaf. It’s ideal for lunch, dinner, or a cozy family meal everyone will enjoy. Plus, it’s kid-friendly, making it a reliable option for quick dinners. This vegan soup is a must-try during colder months.

Vegan cannellini vegetable soup

This vegan cannellini and vegetable soup includes simple ingredients to make a comforting and protein-rich soup.
a bowl of vegan cannellini vegetable soup
No ratings yet
Duration35 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion finely diced
  • 1 large carrot diced
  • 1 large leek sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves crushed or grated
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 750 ml vegetable broth
  • 2 tins cannellini beans drained
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Fresh thyme for garnish
  • Freshly toasted bread to serve optional

Instructions

  • In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until softened, for about 3-4 minutes. Add the diced carrot and sliced leeks, and stir regularly until all ingredients have softened and lightly caramelized. You can sprinkle a little salt into the saucepan to speed things up.
  • Add the minced or grated garlic and once fragrant, stir in the dried thyme. Toss everything to coat the veggies in the herb and after heating through for a minute, pour in the vegetable stock.
  • Bring everything to a simmer, then add a lid to the saucepan and reduce the heat. Let everything simmer for 5-8 minutes for the flavors to meld together.
  • Add in the drained cannellini beans, and once heated through, use a stick blender to blend roughly ¼ of the soup to give it a creamy texture. Stir well, and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • To serve, garnish the soup with fresh thyme and enjoy alongside a slice of freshly toasted bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

