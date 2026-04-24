10 Strawberry Recipes From Salads To Tarts

Strawberries are one of the most versatile fruits in the kitchen. These strawberry recipes show just how easily they move between sweet and savory dishes, from fresh salads to simple desserts. Whether you use them fresh or frozen, strawberries store well, blend smoothly into sauces and creams, and add natural sweetness and color to everyday meals.

They are also easy to work with. You can slice them into salads, bake them into pastries, puree them into sauces, or freeze them for smoothies and ice cream. Strawberries pair well with citrus, chocolate, nuts, coconut, and creamy plant-based ingredients, which makes them a natural fit for many vegan recipes.

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This list brings together 10 vegan dishes that use strawberries in different ways. You will find light lunch options, quick snacks, and several fruit-forward desserts. From salads and toast to tarts and chilled treats, these recipes highlight how adaptable strawberries can be in plant-based cooking.

High-protein strawberry quinoa salad

Jillian Glenn This nutritious strawberry salad is an excellent plant-based lunch

Starting this list of strawberry recipes is this quinoa salad with strawberries by Jillian Glenn, which combines cooked quinoa, chickpeas, spinach, kale, cucumbers, and berries. Pumpkin seeds add crunch, while a white balsamic vinaigrette brings a light, tangy finish.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberry sandwich biscuits

Natlicious Food These strawberry sandwich biscuits are perfect for weekend baking

Moving from savory to sweet, bake these easy strawberry sandwich biscuits by Natlicious Food. Crisp cookies made from simple pantry ingredients sandwich strawberry jam in the center, then finish with a light dusting of icing sugar.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberry ice cream

Natlicious Food This 3-ingredient strawberry ice cream is effortless to make and doesn’t need a huge amount of time in the freezer

Next, try Natlicious Food’s three-ingredient strawberry ice cream made by blending frozen strawberries with lemon and sugar. The mixture forms a smooth puree before freezing, creating a simple dairy-free dessert that can be served plain or customized with fruit or chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut and lime panna cotta with strawberry coulis

Mira Weiner This creamy, zesty panna cotta is finished with a sweet strawberry coulis

Make this coconut and lime panna cotta with strawberry coulis from Mira Weiner as a simple dinner party dessert featuring coconut milk set with agar and flavored with lime juice and zest. A blended strawberry coulis adds a bright fruit layer on top.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate-covered strawberry muffins

The Fruity Life These gluten-free chocolate-covered strawberry muffins are vegan and made with zucchini

These vegan and gluten-free chocolate-covered strawberry muffins are from This Fruity Life. Oat flour and cacao form the base, while banana, zucchini, almond butter, and diced berries add moisture and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Sweet Tart Ideas

Strawberry tart

Olive Wood Vegan This strawberry tart recipe calls for a homemade pastry

By Olive Wood Vegan, these strawberry tarts are moreish and delicate. A baked pastry shell holds lemon custard made with coconut cream, then fresh strawberries are layered on top and finished with a glossy strawberry jelly.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberry-avocado toast with balsamic glaze

Gabriel Miller This speedy recipe is ready in just a few minutes

This strawberry avocado toast by Gabriel Miller is another savory-sweet dish that pairs mashed avocado with sliced strawberries on toasted whole wheat bread. A drizzle of balsamic glaze adds acidity and brings the simple breakfast or snack together.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberries and cream chia cheesecake pots

The Zesty Lime This chia pudding includes silken tofu

From The Zesty Lime comes these strawberries and cream chia cheesecake pots made with silken tofu, coconut, maple syrup, lemon, and chia seeds. Layers of strawberry compote and biscuit crumble create a simple no-bake dessert served in jars.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon tart with fresh strawberries

Naturally Zuzu The gluten-free crust is made of almond flour

Next, try this gluten-free and vegan lemon tart with fresh strawberries from Naturally Zuzu. An almond flour crust holds a lemon custard made with coconut cream, then fresh berries are arranged on top.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberry galette

Vegan Recipe Club This easy-to-make vegan dessert is sure to impress

To end this list is this vegan strawberry galette by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, which uses puff pastry layered with homemade vegan whipped cream and fresh strawberries. A blended strawberry sauce and optional toppings finish the simple fruit dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Vegan Muffin Recipes