Try This 3-Ingredient Strawberry Ice Cream

There’s no better way to cool off from a hot summer’s day than with a delicious vegan ice cream in hand. So, why not try some homemade vegan ice cream with Natlicious Food’s easy three-ingredient recipe? This strawberry ice cream recipe is a perfect treat for hot summer days.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas

This refreshing vegan ice cream captures the essence of summer with its fresh, juicy strawberries and creamy texture. You can whip it up in no time, making it an ideal option for those spontaneous cravings or last-minute get-togethers. The recipe’s simplicity means you can enjoy homemade ice cream without spending hours in the kitchen, allowing you more time to soak up the sun and relax.

The quick preparation and natural ingredients make this vegan strawberry ice cream a standout choice. With just a handful of ingredients, you can create a delicious and healthy dessert that everyone will love. This recipe is also versatile – you can easily customize it by adding chunks of fruit, a swirl of vegan chocolate, or a sprinkle of nuts.

Read more: 10 Vegan BBQ Recipes

3-ingredient strawberry ice cream

This recipe is effortless, vegan, gluten-free, nut-free and only contains three ingredients. Scoop it onto your favorite cone or in a bowl with some toppings and enjoy. No ratings yet Servings 8 scoops Ingredients ½ lemon unwaxed

120 grams sugar

300 grams frozen strawberries Instructions Remove the pits from the lemon and cut it in small pieces (keep the skin on).

In a food processor or blender, add the lemon pieces and sugar and blend until you get a thick paste.

Then add the strawberries and blend until everything is smooth.

Transfer in a freezer friendly container, cover and add freeze for at least 2 hours before you serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes