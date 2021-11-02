Reading Time: < 1 minute
Ingredients
Ingredients for the panna cotta
- 2 cups full fat coconut milk
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
- 3 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 1 tsp vanilla extract or half a vanilla pod
- 1,5 tsp agar agar
Ingredients for the strawberry coulis
- 175 g frozen or fresh strawberries
- 2 tbsp pure maple syrup
- 1 tbsp lime juice
Serving suggestion:
- Serve with freshly sliced strawberries
Instructions
Method for the panna cotta
-
Combine the coconut milk, maple syrup, lime zest, lime juice and vanilla into a sauce pan. Bring to a gentle simmer and make sure the mixture doesn’t boil. In a small bowl, mix the agar agar powder with a little bit of room temperature water to form a milky white liquid. Add to the saucepan and continue to mix for 3-4 minutes. If using a vanilla pod, remove before dividing the mixture into 4 glasses or ramekins. Allow to cool to room temperature and then refrigerate for 3-4 hours or overnight.
Method for the strawberry coulis
-
Combine all the ingredients together in a small pot and bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Turn the heat down and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Allow to cool and blend until smooth. Strain the mixture and divide evenly across the 4 refrigerated panna cotta’s. The coulis can also be stored in a clean jar and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
