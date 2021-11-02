Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

A super simple, refreshing and light summer dessert to impress your family and friends!
Duration45 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Prep Time15 mins
Servings4 people

Ingredients

Ingredients for the panna cotta
  • 2 cups full fat coconut milk
  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup
  • 3 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 tsp lime zest
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract or half a vanilla pod
  • 1,5 tsp agar agar
Ingredients for the strawberry coulis
  • 175 g frozen or fresh strawberries
  • 2 tbsp pure maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
Serving suggestion:
  • Serve with freshly sliced strawberries

Instructions

Method for the panna cotta

  • Combine the coconut milk, maple syrup, lime zest, lime juice and vanilla into a sauce pan. Bring to a gentle simmer and make sure the mixture doesn’t boil. In a small bowl, mix the agar agar powder with a little bit of room temperature water to form a milky white liquid. Add to the saucepan and continue to mix for 3-4 minutes. If using a vanilla pod, remove before dividing the mixture into 4 glasses or ramekins. Allow to cool to room temperature and then refrigerate for 3-4 hours or overnight.

Method for the strawberry coulis

  • Combine all the ingredients together in a small pot and bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Turn the heat down and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Allow to cool and blend until smooth. Strain the mixture and divide evenly across the 4 refrigerated panna cotta’s. The coulis can also be stored in a clean jar and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
This recipe was republished with permission from Mira Weiner.

Find the original recipe here.

Mira Weiner

Mira Weiner is an entrepreneur, food consultant and plant based advocate. Mira is passionate about conscious living, plant based nourishment and holistic healing. She's a networker, creative cook and country pumpkin who hopes to inspire people to eat more plants which is better for the planet, animals and our bodies. She's used a combo of plant based nourishment and holistic therapies to kick start her healing journey with adrenal fatigue, burn out and anxiety.