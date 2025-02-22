Try These Easy Vegan Strawberry Sandwich Biscuits

Baking doesn’t need eggs, butter, or dairy to be delicious. This vegan strawberry sandwich biscuits recipe proves that simple plant-based ingredients can create the perfect balance of crisp, golden cookies and sweet, fruity filling. With just a handful of pantry staples, you can whip up a batch of these classic treats – no animal products required.
They’re light, slightly crumbly, and come together easily, making them perfect for a fun weekend baking session with the kids. Little hands will love rolling the dough, cutting out shapes, and sandwiching them together with strawberry jam. A dusting of icing sugar adds the perfect finishing touch, making them just as pretty as they are tasty.
Whether you’re baking for a special occasion or just craving something sweet, these vegan biscuits are a simple, tasty choice. Enjoy them with a cup of tea, pack them in lunchboxes, or share them with friends.
Strawberry sandwich biscuits
Ingredients
- 80 g sugar
- 70 ml vegetable oil
- 70 ml orange juice
- 280 g all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
Serve with
- Icing sugar
- Strawberry jam
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, add the sugar, oil and orange juice.
- Whisk well to dissolve the sugar.
- Combine the baking powder and salt into the flour and add them into the wet ingredients.
- Use a whisk to combine them and then continue kneading with your hands.
- Form the dough into a ball and wrap it in a clean film.
- Place it in the fridge for 10 minutes.
- Remove from the clean film and roll the dough with a rolling pin.
- I found it easier to divide the dough and then roll, but it's not necessary.
- Use a cookie cutter of your choice to shape the biscuits (I'm using 2 different sizes so that the jam is visible, but you can do one size.)
- Place them on a tray lined with parchment paper.
- Bake them in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes or until golden.
- Let them cool down before you sprinkle the icing sugar.
- Add some strawberry jam on one biscuit and then cover it with another one.
- Continue until you have used all the biscuits.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.
