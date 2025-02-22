X
Try These Easy Vegan Strawberry Sandwich Biscuits

If you're in the market for some vegan baking this weekend, try these easy strawberry sandwich biscuits

A selection of vegan strawberry sandwich biscuits, perfect for weekend baking These strawberry sandwich biscuits are perfect for weekend baking - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Baking doesn’t need eggs, butter, or dairy to be delicious. This vegan strawberry sandwich biscuits recipe proves that simple plant-based ingredients can create the perfect balance of crisp, golden cookies and sweet, fruity filling. With just a handful of pantry staples, you can whip up a batch of these classic treats – no animal products required.

They’re light, slightly crumbly, and come together easily, making them perfect for a fun weekend baking session with the kids. Little hands will love rolling the dough, cutting out shapes, and sandwiching them together with strawberry jam. A dusting of icing sugar adds the perfect finishing touch, making them just as pretty as they are tasty.

Whether you’re baking for a special occasion or just craving something sweet, these vegan biscuits are a simple, tasty choice. Enjoy them with a cup of tea, pack them in lunchboxes, or share them with friends.

Strawberry sandwich biscuits

Delicious strawberry sandwich biscuits that only need a handful of ingredients to make!
A selection of vegan strawberry sandwich biscuits, perfect for weekend baking
No ratings yet
Servings15 biscuits

Ingredients

  • 80 g sugar
  • 70 ml vegetable oil
  • 70 ml orange juice
  • 280 g all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
Serve with
  • Icing sugar
  • Strawberry jam

Instructions

  • In a large mixing bowl, add the sugar, oil and orange juice.
  • Whisk well to dissolve the sugar.
  • Combine the baking powder and salt into the flour and add them into the wet ingredients.
  • Use a whisk to combine them and then continue kneading with your hands.
  • Form the dough into a ball and wrap it in a clean film.
  • Place it in the fridge for 10 minutes.
  • Remove from the clean film and roll the dough with a rolling pin.
  • I found it easier to divide the dough and then roll, but it's not necessary.
  • Use a cookie cutter of your choice to shape the biscuits (I'm using 2 different sizes so that the jam is visible, but you can do one size.)
  • Place them on a tray lined with parchment paper.
  • Bake them in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes or until golden.
  • Let them cool down before you sprinkle the icing sugar.
  • Add some strawberry jam on one biscuit and then cover it with another one.
  • Continue until you have used all the biscuits.
*Keep them in an air-tied container for up to 7 days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

