Try These Easy Vegan Strawberry Sandwich Biscuits

Baking doesn’t need eggs, butter, or dairy to be delicious. This vegan strawberry sandwich biscuits recipe proves that simple plant-based ingredients can create the perfect balance of crisp, golden cookies and sweet, fruity filling. With just a handful of pantry staples, you can whip up a batch of these classic treats – no animal products required.

They’re light, slightly crumbly, and come together easily, making them perfect for a fun weekend baking session with the kids. Little hands will love rolling the dough, cutting out shapes, and sandwiching them together with strawberry jam. A dusting of icing sugar adds the perfect finishing touch, making them just as pretty as they are tasty.

Whether you’re baking for a special occasion or just craving something sweet, these vegan biscuits are a simple, tasty choice. Enjoy them with a cup of tea, pack them in lunchboxes, or share them with friends.

Strawberry sandwich biscuits

Delicious strawberry sandwich biscuits that only need a handful of ingredients to make! No ratings yet Servings 15 biscuits Ingredients 80 g sugar

70 ml vegetable oil

70 ml orange juice

280 g all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt Serve with Icing sugar

Strawberry jam Instructions In a large mixing bowl, add the sugar, oil and orange juice.

Whisk well to dissolve the sugar.

Combine the baking powder and salt into the flour and add them into the wet ingredients.

Use a whisk to combine them and then continue kneading with your hands.

Form the dough into a ball and wrap it in a clean film.

Place it in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Remove from the clean film and roll the dough with a rolling pin.

I found it easier to divide the dough and then roll, but it's not necessary.

Use a cookie cutter of your choice to shape the biscuits (I'm using 2 different sizes so that the jam is visible, but you can do one size.)

Place them on a tray lined with parchment paper.

Bake them in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes or until golden.

Let them cool down before you sprinkle the icing sugar.

Add some strawberry jam on one biscuit and then cover it with another one.

Continue until you have used all the biscuits. *Keep them in an air-tied container for up to 7 days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

