10 Maple Syrup Recipes

Maple syrup recipes use a natural sweetener that works in both sweet and savory cooking.

The versatile natural sweetener makes a useful year-round alternative to honey or refined sugar, though many people may associate maple syrup specifically with fall and winter recipes. Its flavor is rich and complex, making it a delicious and useful staple for home cooks.

In desserts, maple syrup can take the lead. It adds depth to baked goods, balances fruit-based dishes, and brings warmth to breakfast recipes. Even a small amount changes the character of a dish, giving it a flavor that feels familiar and seasonal.

Read more: 10 Vegan Brunch Recipes

Maple syrup also works well in savory meals. It softens spice, rounds out acidity, and creates a natural glaze on vegetables or proteins. Some recipes feature it as the main flavor, while others use it more subtly. This collection of maple syrup recipes shows how flexible one ingredient can be.

Maple mustard vegan tater hot dish

Toni Zernick No animal products are required in this meaty tater hot dish

Enjoy sweet and savory flavors in this tater hot dish by Will Edmond. A base of sautéed onion, garlic, and vegan beef is mixed with vegetables and a creamy mushroom sauce. Maple syrup and Dijon mustard flavor the filling, then tots and vegan cheese bake on top until crisp.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled peaches with raspberry glaze and coconut cream

Romy London These grilled peaches are caramelized and tasty

Grilled peaches make for an easy dessert, and this Romy London recipe pairs them with a raspberry glaze made from balsamic vinegar and maple syrup. Topped with coconut whipped cream and optional pistachios, coconut flakes, or biscuits, the dish is simple to prepare and full of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan maple pecan pie

Janis Nicolay This festive favorite tastes as good as it looks!

Pecan pie is a fall staple, but many people enjoy the dessert all year. This Ed Tatton recipe emphasizes the flavor of maple syrup in this decadent tart. The filling blends maple syrup, golden syrup, and molasses with pecans, all baked in a vegan shortcrust pastry until golden.

Find the recipe here.

Maple and garlic tofu roast

Romy London You will be amazed at how easy this is to make

Romy London’s maple and garlic tofu roast is an excellent ham alternative and great for cold weather. A block of tofu is seared, then baked with garlic, maple syrup, tamari, red wine, and herbs. The result is a crisp, caramelized roast that slices beautifully for the table.

Find the recipe here.

Maple-roasted sweet potatoes

Romy London Whether you’re after a warming side dish or main meal, this sweet potato recipe could be just what you’re looking for

Sweet potato and maple syrup are a perfect match. Try this Romy London recipe with roasted cubes of sweet potato, crispy smoked tofu, and toasted pecans. Everything is finished with maple syrup and sea salt, creating a simple side dish that’s both hearty and flavorful.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Gluten-Free Dessert Ideas

Salted maple pecan porridge

For The Utter Love of Food This porridge takes only 5 minutes to make

Want the ultimate salted maple oats in the morning? Try this For The Utter Love Of Food recipe. Creamy porridge oats are topped with chopped pecans, a drizzle of maple syrup, and a pinch of sea salt. It’s quick to make, lightly sweet, and perfect for breakfast.

Find the recipe here.

Oven-baked pumpkin French toast

Yecenia Currie Give this moreish pumpkin French toast with whipped coconut cream a try for breakfast

This pumpkin French toast recipe by Yecenia Currie is comforting and uses maple syrup throughout the dish. Dip thick bread in a spiced pumpkin batter and baked until golden, then top with coconut whipped cream, toasted pecans, and a maple drizzle for a festive breakfast or brunch.

Find the recipe here.

Cinnamon and pecan granola

Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti Making your own vegan granola in batches is affordable and fun

Cinnamon and vanilla granola with maple syrup is a breakfast must-have. This recipe from Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti combines oats, pecans, seeds, and dried fruit. Baked with cinnamon, vanilla, and maple syrup, it makes a crunchy mix that keeps well in a jar for quick breakfasts or snacks.

Find the recipe here.

Banana tarte tatin French toast

Joann Pai This French toast recipe will have you coming back for more and more

Next, try this banana tarte tatin French toast by Amanda Bankert. Bananas caramelize in coconut oil and sugar, then are layered with custard-soaked bread and maple syrup. Bake until golden and flip to reveal the fruit topping. It’s a rich breakfast that works well with vegan ice cream.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy pumpkin pasta with maple sage and pecan crumb

Rebecca Hincke This creamy pumpkin pasta has a tasty maple sage and pecan crumble topping

Finally, try this creamy pumpkin pasta with a delightful maple, sage, and pecan crumble by Rebecca Hincke. Pasta combines a garlicky pumpkin sauce with vegan cream cheese and Parmesan, then topped with a crunchy pecan crumble sweetened with maple syrup and sage for a rich, seasonal finish.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Vegan Muffin Recipes