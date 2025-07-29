This maple mustard vegan tater hot dish is comfort food with a kick – sweet, tangy, creamy, and crispy all in one bite. Will Edmond, author of Vegan Street Eats, brings a high-protein twist to this classic Midwestern favorite. It starts with sautéed onions, garlic, and vegan ground beef, combined with mixed veggies and a rich base of vegan cream of mushroom soup. Maple syrup and Dijon mustard give the filling a flavorful edge.

Once layered in a dish, frozen tots go on top for that signature crunch. The whole thing bakes until bubbly, golden, and finished with melty vegan cheddar. It’s the kind of dish that feeds a crowd and keeps everyone coming back for seconds. No fancy ingredients, no complicated steps – just straight-up comfort food that tastes like home.

This is the kind of weeknight dinner that checks all the boxes: easy, hearty, and packed with flavor. If you’re looking for a warm recipe that doesn’t skimp on plant-based protein, try this maple mustard vegan tater hot dish.

Make your vegan tater hot dish

Cozy, layered with flavor, and utterly nostalgic, this maple mustard vegan hot dish is bound to impress with it's simple yet flavorful ingredients. Enjoy it with friends and family, or make a big batch all for yourself when you need absolute comfort. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 1¼ tbsp (19 ml) olive oil

1 large red onion chopped finely

3 cloves garlic minced

1 lb (455 g) vegan ground beef substitute (soy crumbles or organic mushroom)

1 (15-oz [425-g]) can mixed vegetables drained

1 (10.5-oz [310-ml]) can vegan cream of mushroom soup (I prefer Amy’s® brand)

¼ cup (60 ml) pure maple syrup

2 tbsp (30 g) Dijon mustard

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Avocado oil or olive oil spray for baking dish

1 (24-oz [680-g]) bag frozen vegan tot-style potatoes

1 cup (113 g) vegan shredded Cheddar cheese (I prefer Violife brand)

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish Instructions Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the red onion and sauté until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and vegan ground beef substitute. Cook until the vegan meat is browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

To the same skillet, add the mixed vegetables, vegan cream of mushroom soup, maple syrup and Dijon mustard, plus salt and pepper to taste. Stir well to combine, ensuring the mixture is evenly coated.

Spray a baking dish with avocado oil or olive oil. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Arrange the frozen tots on top in an even layer, covering the entire dish.

Bake for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, sprinkle the vegan Cheddar cheese over the top, then bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until the tots are golden brown and crispy and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and serve.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond and Austyn Rich. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Toni Zernick.

