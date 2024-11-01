This decadent Banana Tarte Tatin French Toast comes from Amanda Bankert’s vegan cookbook Viola Vegan and is sure to be a winner with the whole family. It’s a cozy and slightly extravagent breakfast option, perfect for colder mornings.

Read more: 15 Vegan Breakfast Ideas

The recipe starts with caramelizing banana halves in coconut oil, creating a rich and flavorful base. Next, you prepare a creamy mixture using plant milk, mashed bananas, chia seeds, and cinnamon to soak bread slices.

After layering the soaked bread over the caramelized bananas, you top it with a homemade caramel sauce made from brown sugar and maple syrup. Once baked, the dish is flipped to reveal beautifully caramelized bananas on top. This sweet and indulgent vegan breakfast is kid-friendly, easy to make, and perfect for fall.

Serve it with coconut or vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of maple syrup for extra warmth and sweetness. This dish is also a great way to use up overripe bananas.

Read more: 7 Vegan Fall Breakfast Ideas

Banana Tarte Tatin French toast

This banana Tarte Tatin French toast combines caramelized bananas with spiced custard-soaked bread. Baked and flipped for a caramelized topping, it's perfect for breakfast or dessert. Serve with vegan ice cream and maple syrup. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 4 tablespoons (56g) vegan butter

2 extra-ripe bananas optional

2 cups (480 ml) plant milk

2 tablespoons chia seeds

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 tablespoon refined coconut oil

4 firm bananas sliced in half lengthwise

½ cup (105g) packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons maple syrup plus more serving

8 to 12 slices vegan pain de mie/white bread cut into 2 -inch (5 cm) strips

Vegan coconut or vanilla ice cream for serving (optional) Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (180 degrees Celsius). Generously grease a 9 x 13 inch (23 x 33 cm) baking dish with about 2 tablespoons of the butter.

If using the ripe bananas, mash them in a large bowl until no lumps remain. Add the milk, chia seeds, cornstarch, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt and whisk vigorously. Refrigerate for 10 to 12 minutes to allow chia seeds to jell. Remove from the fridge and stir briefly to break up any chia seed clusters. Set aside.

In a nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat the coconut oil. Cook the banana halves, flipping once, until golden brown and caramelized, about 2 minutes on each side. Using an offset spatula (or a fork, but be gentle), arrange the banana slices in a single layer on the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

In the same skillet you used for the bananas, add the brown sugar, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, and ¼ cup (60 ml) of water. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the syrup is aromatic and the sugar is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour the caramel over the fried bananas.

Working with one piece at a time, dip the sliced bread into the milk mixture, until the milk is just absorbed. Build layers on top of the bananas and caramel in the dish, overlapping the soaked bread slices so there aren’t any gaps. When you run out of bread, pour any leftover milk mixture on top. Press down on the bread to make sure all the slices are evenly coated and saturated. Break the remaining 2 tablespoons butter into small pieces and sprinkle over the top.

Bake for 35 minutes, or until golden. Let cool for about 15 minutes to give the caramel time to set, then run a large knife around the edge of the bread to loosen it from the dish. Place a cutting board or large platter on top of the baking dish. Use a kitchen towel or oven gloves to hold the two together securely. Take a deep breath and flip the cutting board and dish over in one swift move. Voilà!

Serve warm with coconut or vanilla ice cream (if using) and additional maple syrup. Leftovers can be stored, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Warm in a low oven before serving.

Adapted from Viola Vegan Copyright © 2024 by Amanda Bankert. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas