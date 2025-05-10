Grilled Peaches With Raspberry Glaze And Coconut Cream

These grilled peaches with raspberry glaze and coconut whipped cream are a delicious addition to any summer BBQ. While burgers and salads usually take center stage, this plant-based dessert offers something a little different – sweet, smoky, and beautifully seasonal.

Ripe peaches are lightly grilled to bring out their natural sugars, then topped with a tangy raspberry glaze made from fresh berries, balsamic vinegar, and maple syrup. It’s a simple but elegant way to showcase summer fruit in a whole new light. A dollop of coconut whipped cream adds rich, dairy-free indulgence, with the option to finish with chopped pistachios or toasted coconut flakes for crunch.

Serve them with vegan biscuits for a dessert that feels both fresh and decadent. Whether you’re hosting a garden cookout or just want to impress with minimal effort, this dish delivers bold flavor and visual appeal – without turning on the oven.

Get ready to impress your taste buds with this delicious and healthy dessert! These grilled balsamic peaches with a raspberry glaze are served with homemade coconut whipped cream and they are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping things fresh and zesty. No ratings yet Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 4 fresh peaches

120 ml fresh raspberries

60 ml balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 can coconut milk, refrigerated overnight

2 tbsp powdered sugar

30 g chopped pistachios (optional)

1 tbsp toasted coconut flakes (optional)

Vegan biscuits, crumbled Instructions Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Cut the peaches in half and remove the pits.

Place the peach halves cut-side down on the grill and grill for 2-3 minutes until grill marks appear.

Flip the peaches over and grill for an additional 2-3 minutes.

In a small saucepan, combine the fresh raspberries, balsamic vinegar, and maple syrup. Heat the mixture over medium heat until it begins to simmer. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes until the raspberries have broken down and the mixture has thickened into a glaze.

Remove from the heat and strain the glaze through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any seeds or pulp. Let the glaze cool completely before using it to drizzle over your favorite dishes. Open the refrigerated can of coconut milk and scoop out the solidified coconut cream into a mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer of stand mixer, whip the coconut cream until it becomes fluffy and smooth. Add powdered sugar to the whipped cream and continue to mix until fully incorporated.

Plate the grilled peaches and drizzle with the balsamic glaze. Top the peaches with a dollop of coconut whipped cream. If desired, sprinkle chopped pistachios or toasted coconut flakes over the top & add crumbled biscuits for an extra crunch.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.