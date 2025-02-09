Homemade Cinnamon And Pecan Granola

Making your own vegan granola at home saves money and lets you control the ingredients. This cinnamon and pecan granola from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti is an easy, kid-friendly recipe. It’s packed with oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit, making it a great breakfast or snack. The toasted pecans and coconut flakes add crunch, while the cinnamon and maple syrup bring natural sweetness.

You can enjoy this granola warm or cold, depending on the season. Serve it with hot cinnamon milk in winter or with dairy-free yogurt and berries in summer. Making a big batch ahead of time means you’ll have a quick breakfast ready to go.

The recipe is also flexible. Swap out the apricots for dates or cranberries, or use different nuts and seeds based on what you have. Store it in a sealed jar, and you’ll have a homemade breakfast ready for weeks.

Read more: Vegan Apple Waffles With Vanilla And Cinnamon

Cinnamon and pecan granola

Having a go-to granola recipe on hand makes breakfast easy. Enjoy the affordability of making your own granola in bulk with your favorite flavors. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 1 kg Ingredients 4 cups (360 g) rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)

2 cups (220 g) pecans roughly chopped

⅔ cup (92 g) pumpkin seeds

⅔ cup (90 g) sunflower seeds

½ tsp sea salt

½ cup (100 g) coconut oil solid

½ cup (120 ml) grade A maple syrup

2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla extract

1 tbsp (8 g) ground cinnamon

1 cup (160 g) dried unsulphured apricots roughly chopped

1 cup (50 g) coconut flakes (we buy the kind that comes pre-toasted) Instructions Preheat the oven to 325°F/160°C (150°C convection) and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the rolled oats, pecans, seeds and sea salt. In a large saucepan over low heat, gently melt together the coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract and ground cinnamon. Once the coconut oil is melted, slowly add the oat-and-nut mixture to the pan and gradually mix together so everything is coated.

Carefully tip the granola onto the baking sheet and spread it out evenly to roughly 1/2-inch (1.5-cm) depth.

Place in the middle of the oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Remove from the oven and allow the granola to cool completely. Now sprinkle over the roughly chopped apricots and toasted coconut flakes and mix them into the granola base. Store in a sealed jar and use within a month.

Reprinted with permission from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021.

Read more: Vegan ‘Snickers’ Smoothie Bowl