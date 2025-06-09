10-Minute Vegan Chocolate Pudding

This easy dairy-free chocolate pudding by Clean Food Dirty Girl blends creamy avocado with cocoa powder and maple syrup to create a rich, plant-based dessert in just 10 minutes. The avocado gives the pudding its signature velvety texture without the need for dairy or thickeners.

While it may sound unconventional, avocado is a popular ingredient in desserts around the world. Its mild flavor and high fat content make it perfect for achieving creaminess without overpowering sweet recipes.

Avocados also bring nutritional benefits to the table. They’re rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, and vitamins like folate and potassium. This makes the pudding not just indulgent but also nourishing.

The addition of vanilla extract and maple syrup balances the cocoa’s richness, and customizable toppings like berries or coconut whip take this dairy-free chocolate pudding up a notch. You can add any toppings you like beyond berries, too, like more chocolate or nuts.

Make the vegan chocolate pudding

This easy vegan chocolate pudding is ready in just 10 minutes. It's a great dessert to serve at dinner parties, or just a cosy night in at home. No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1⅓ cups avocado not overly ripe (265 g)

⅔ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk 155 ml

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder 30 g / can sub cacao powder

2⅔ tablespoons 100% pure maple syrup adjust to your personal taste (55 g)

1¼ teaspoons vanilla extract can sub hazelnut extract

1 pinch salt Instructions Add all of the ingredients to the blender and blend until super creamy and smooth.

Can be eaten immediately, but we recommend refrigerating until nice and cold.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

