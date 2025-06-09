X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

10-Minute Vegan Chocolate Pudding

This avocado-based chocolate dessert is a must-try

By

2 Minutes Read

easy dairy-free chocolate pudding made with avocado This easy dessert is perfect for a quick summer treat - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
This easy dairy-free chocolate pudding by Clean Food Dirty Girl blends creamy avocado with cocoa powder and maple syrup to create a rich, plant-based dessert in just 10 minutes. The avocado gives the pudding its signature velvety texture without the need for dairy or thickeners.

While it may sound unconventional, avocado is a popular ingredient in desserts around the world. Its mild flavor and high fat content make it perfect for achieving creaminess without overpowering sweet recipes.

Avocados also bring nutritional benefits to the table. They’re rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, and vitamins like folate and potassium. This makes the pudding not just indulgent but also nourishing.

The addition of vanilla extract and maple syrup balances the cocoa’s richness, and customizable toppings like berries or coconut whip take this dairy-free chocolate pudding up a notch. You can add any toppings you like beyond berries, too, like more chocolate or nuts.

Make the vegan chocolate pudding

This easy vegan chocolate pudding is ready in just 10 minutes. It's a great dessert to serve at dinner parties, or just a cosy night in at home.
easy dairy-free chocolate pudding made with avocado
No ratings yet
Duration10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1⅓ cups avocado not overly ripe (265 g)
  • cup unsweetened non-dairy milk 155 ml
  • cup unsweetened cocoa powder 30 g / can sub cacao powder
  • 2⅔ tablespoons 100% pure maple syrup adjust to your personal taste (55 g)
  • teaspoons vanilla extract can sub hazelnut extract
  • 1 pinch salt

Instructions

  • Add all of the ingredients to the blender and blend until super creamy and smooth.
  • Can be eaten immediately, but we recommend refrigerating until nice and cold.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Meal Plan Club, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free.

