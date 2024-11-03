This Crème Brûlée is 100% Vegan

This Crème brûlée from the vegan cookbook Viola Vegan by Amanda Bankert is a fresh take on the classic French dessert. Typically, crème brûlé is a smooth custard topped with a crunchy, caramelized sugar crust. This vegan version uses soy cream, oat milk, and vanilla pudding powder to create that signature creamy texture.

What makes this recipe special is its clever plant-based swaps. Soy cream and oat milk give it a rich, silky base. The addition of a little turmeric adds a golden touch. You still get that satisfying, crackly sugar top, made by torching a thin sugar layer.

This dessert is perfect for date night, dinner parties, celebrations, or a special treat at home. You can make it ahead and chill it until serving. Just torch the sugar right before presenting it. The result? A delightful dessert that looks and tastes impressive. No one will miss the dairy in this vegan treat.

Crème brûlé

This easy crème brûlé recipe comes together with just a few ingredients, including Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding powder, which happens to be vegan. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients ⅓ cup (45 g) cornstarch

1½ cups (355 ml) soy cream

2 cups (475 ml) barista-blend oat milk

⅓ cup (70 g) sugar for the custard

4 tablespoons (50 g) sugar for topping

2 tablespoons Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding powder

1 vanilla bean split and scraped

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric optional Instructions In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch with 3 tablespoons of water until smooth.

In a medium saucepan, add the soy cream, oat milk, ⅓ cup (70 g) of the sugar, the pudding powder, scraped vanilla seeds and pod, turmeric (if using), and cornstarch slurry and whisk to combine.

Bring the custard to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally in order to prevent the bottom from burning. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about 5 minutes, until the mixture thickens (it should resemble pastry cream or vanilla pudding).

Remove the vanilla pod, and then pour the custard evenly into four ramekins and place them in the fridge to set for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

Remove the crème brûlées from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before serving (the custard will be too stiff fresh from the fridge). Sprinkle the top of each dessert with a thin layer of the remaining sugar (about 1 tablespoon per serving). Using a kitchen torch, melt the sugar on each dessert until it’s crunchy and caramelized. Serve immediately.

Adapted from Viola Vegan Copyright © 2024 by Amanda Bankert. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

