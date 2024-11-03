This Crème Brûlée is 100% Vegan

This Crème brûlée from the vegan cookbook Viola Vegan by Amanda Bankert is a fresh take on the classic French dessert. Typically, crème brûlé is a smooth custard topped with a crunchy, caramelized sugar crust. This vegan version uses soy cream, oat milk, and vanilla pudding powder to create that signature creamy texture.
What makes this recipe special is its clever plant-based swaps. Soy cream and oat milk give it a rich, silky base. The addition of a little turmeric adds a golden touch. You still get that satisfying, crackly sugar top, made by torching a thin sugar layer.
This dessert is perfect for date night, dinner parties, celebrations, or a special treat at home. You can make it ahead and chill it until serving. Just torch the sugar right before presenting it. The result? A delightful dessert that looks and tastes impressive. No one will miss the dairy in this vegan treat.
Crème brûlé
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup (45 g) cornstarch
- 1½ cups (355 ml) soy cream
- 2 cups (475 ml) barista-blend oat milk
- ⅓ cup (70 g) sugar for the custard
- 4 tablespoons (50 g) sugar for topping
- 2 tablespoons Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding powder
- 1 vanilla bean split and scraped
- ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric optional
Instructions
- In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch with 3 tablespoons of water until smooth.
- In a medium saucepan, add the soy cream, oat milk, ⅓ cup (70 g) of the sugar, the pudding powder, scraped vanilla seeds and pod, turmeric (if using), and cornstarch slurry and whisk to combine.
- Bring the custard to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally in order to prevent the bottom from burning. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about 5 minutes, until the mixture thickens (it should resemble pastry cream or vanilla pudding).
- Remove the vanilla pod, and then pour the custard evenly into four ramekins and place them in the fridge to set for at least 4 hours, or overnight.
- Remove the crème brûlées from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before serving (the custard will be too stiff fresh from the fridge). Sprinkle the top of each dessert with a thin layer of the remaining sugar (about 1 tablespoon per serving). Using a kitchen torch, melt the sugar on each dessert until it’s crunchy and caramelized. Serve immediately.
Adapted from Viola Vegan Copyright © 2024 by Amanda Bankert. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.
