Vegan avocado lime ice cream might surprise some, but it’s a favorite for a reason. This recipe from Deena Jalal’s Incredible Vegan Ice Cream blends rich avocado with bright, zesty lime. The result is a creamy, mellow, and refreshing non-dairy ice cream that is sure to impress anyone who tries it.

Avocado is a popular ingredient in vegan cooking. It adds natural fat, a smooth texture, and subtle flavor. In this dairy-free ice cream, it pairs perfectly with lime juice and coconut milk for a dessert that feels indulgent and fresh.

This summer dessert is great on a hot day or even blended into a smoothie. Use ripe Hass avocados and fresh lime for the best flavor and color. This plant-based recipe is easy to make, and the vibrant green makes it as pretty as it is tasty.

If you’re looking for something light but creamy, this is your scoop, perfect to eat all summer long.

Whip up your avocado ice cream

Smooth, tangy, and full of plant-based goodness, this vibrant green scoop blends avocado, lime juice, and coconut milk for a refreshing treat. Perfect for summer or a twist in your next smoothie. No dairy, just cool, creamy flavor. No ratings yet Servings 1 quart Ingredients 2 cups (480 ml) all-natural canned coconut milk

⅓ cup (67 g) organic unrefined cane sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) organic agave

1 whole avocado diced

2 tbsp (30 ml) lime juice (the juice of about 1 lime)

Pinch of sea salt Instructions Use a high-speed or immersion blender to thoroughly mix all of the ingredients until they are completely smooth. Chill the mixture for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

Add the chilled mixture to your ice cream maker and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Most machines take 10 to 15 minutes depending on the temperature of the mix, and when it’s finished it should look like soft serve. Once it’s churned, transfer the ice cream to a large, freezer-safe container. Smooth the top, cover, and freeze it for at least 5 to 6 hours, or until it is firm.

Depending on the temperature of your freezer, you may want to set the ice cream out for 5 to 10 minutes to soften it before serving. This ice cream will keep in the freezer for a couple of weeks in an airtight container, though it is best when it’s fresh.

Reprinted with permission from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream by Deena Jalal. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Emily Kan.

