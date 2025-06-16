Dairy-Free Golden Milk Ice Cream

This golden milk ice cream recipe turns a classic spiced drink into a creamy, dairy-free dessert. You start by simmering fresh ginger, turmeric, and sugar to make a golden syrup. Then, blend the syrup with coconut milk, cinnamon, agave, sea salt, and a pinch of black pepper. Chill the mixture, churn it in an ice cream maker, and stir in diced candied ginger for sweet, chewy bites.

Golden milk, sometimes called turmeric latte, is an Indian recipe. It mixes warming spices like turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon – all known for their health benefits. This ice cream captures that same flavor in a rich and refreshing way.

You get bright color, warm and spicy flavors, and plant-based ingredients in every scoop. Use a high-speed blender for a smooth mix and freeze until firm. Let the ice cream sit out for a few minutes before serving so it softens slightly. This recipe comes from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream: Decadent, All‑Natural Flavors Made with Coconut Milk by Deena Jalal. It’s a fun, flavorful treat for anyone who loves golden milk.

Read more: Edible Vegan Cookie Dough

Make the golden milk ice cream

The tasty flavors of traditional Indian tea are added to a vegan ice cream mix for a creamy, cool treat perfect to beat the heat. No ratings yet Servings 1 quart Ingredients 2 oz (56 g) ginger root finely diced

2 oz (56 g) turmeric root finely diced

½ cup (100 g) organic unrefined cane sugar

½ cup (120 ml) water

2½ cups (600 ml) all-natural canned coconut milk

1 tbsp (15 ml) organic agave

Pinch of sea salt

¼ tsp black pepper finely ground

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ cup (125 g) candied ginger finely diced Instructions Place the ginger, turmeric, sugar, and water in a saucepan and cook them over low heat for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool to room temperature. Press it through a fine-mesh sieve, discard the ginger root, and reserve the syrup. Set it aside.

Use a high-speed or immersion blender to mix the turmeric-ginger syrup, coconut milk, agave, salt, black pepper, and cinnamon. Chill the mixture for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

Once the mixture is chilled, add it to your ice cream maker and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Most machines take 10 to 15 minutes depending on the temperature of the mix, and when it’s finished it should look like soft serve. Once it’s churned, transfer the ice cream to a wide, freezer-safe container, and gently fold in the candied ginger. Smooth the top, cover the ice cream tightly, and freeze it for at least 5 to 6 hours, or until it is firm.

Depending on the temperature of your freezer, you may want to set the ice cream out for 5 to 10 minutes to soften it before serving. This ice cream will keep in the freezer for a couple of weeks in an airtight container, but it’s best when fresh.

This recipe was republished with permission from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream: Decadent, All‑Natural Flavors Made with Coconut Milk by Deena Jalal. Published by Page Street Publishing, 2019.

Read more: Vegan Apple Pie Nuggets