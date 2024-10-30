Nisha Vora’s chai-spiced custard tart with mango is a plant-based dessert that’s perfect for gatherings. It comes from her new vegan cookbook Big Vegan Flavor.

The crust combines oat and almond flour, adding a slightly nutty base, while a homemade chai spice blend gives it a cozy warmth. Vegan butter and maple syrup bind everything together, creating a golden, firm shell.

For the filling, raw cashews and coconut cream blend together, resulting in a smooth, custard-like consistency that’s both rich and light. Fresh citrus, paired with warm spices like cinnamon and cardamom, elevates the flavor profile, while melted coconut oil enhances the texture. Mango is the star ingredient, with layers adding a juicy, sweet contrast to the spiced filling.

Arranging the mangoes at two stages ensures every bite has a burst of vibrant flavor. This thoughtful layering creates a balanced tart that’s a crowd-pleaser. Chill it for a few hours until firm, then garnish with fresh raspberries and mint. This dessert is sure to impress your guests with its vibrant look and irresistible taste.

This chai-spiced custard tart with mango can be made 1 to 2 days before serving. Make sure you keep it refrigerated and leave your toppings (berries and mint) off until you serve. No ratings yet Servings 12 Ingredients For the chai spice blend 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon cardamom seeds blitzed in a spice grinder (or ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom)

⅛ teaspoon ground allspice

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves For the crust ¾ cup (94 g) oat flour (use certified gluten-free oat flour as needed)

¾ cup (88 g) blanched almond flour

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

4 tablespoons (56 g) vegan butter melted (or melted coconut oil if soy-free)

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

¾ teaspoon pure vanilla extract For the filling 1 cup raw cashews soaked or quick soaked, drained, and rinsed

⅓ cup canned coconut cream

½ cup agave nectar (or pure maple syrup)

3 ½ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt

¾ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon cardamom seeds

½ cup 100 g refined coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon orange zest from about 1 large orange

3 ripe but firm mangoes Optional toppings ½ cup (62 g) fresh raspberries

1 small handful fresh mint leaves Instructions Make the spice blend In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, allspice, and cloves. Make the crust In a medium or large bowl, combine the oat flour, almond flour, salt, and chai spice blend and stir to combine. Drizzle in the melted butter, maple syrup, and vanilla. Stir until the dough comes together and is moist. Add the dough to the prepared pan and first pinch it up the sides into the fluted edges, then press the remaining dough evenly into the bottom of the pan, using a flat measuring cup to smooth out the surface.

Prick the crust with a fork all over to prevent it from bubbling up during baking. Place the tart pan on a rimmed sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes, until lightly golden brown on the edges and somewhat firm. Let cool on a wire rack and turn off the oven. Make the filling Add the soaked and drained cashews to a high-powered blender. Add the coconut cream, agave, lemon juice, salt, ginger, cardamom, coconut oil, vanilla, and orange zest. Blend until smooth and creamy, stopping to scrape down the sides as you go. If using a food processor, blend the cashews first until broken down into tiny bits, then add the remaining ingredients; it will take about 4 minutes to fully blend.

Pour a little less than half of the filling (about 1 cup/240 g) into the cooled tart shell, using a silicone spatula to smooth the surface. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Peel the mangoes and slice into thin strips, about 1/8 to 1/4 inch (about 0.5 cm) thick.

Remove the tart from the fridge and top with half of the sliced mango, arranging it in a flat layer. Pour the remaining filling on top, smooth out, and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Top the tart with the remaining mango in a flat layer, or in fancy curved lines as shown. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight (when chilled longer, it has a firmer custard-like texture).

Before serving, top each slice with a few raspberries and mint leaves (if using). Refrigerate leftovers for 3 to 5 days.

Adapted from BIG VEGAN FLAVOR Copyright © 2024 by Nisha Vora. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

