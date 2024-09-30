Looking for something sweet that works as both breakfast and dessert? Try these Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares from Crystal Bonnet’s cookbook The Art of Raw Desserts. They’re gluten-free, plant-based, and packed with tropical flavors. Macadamia nuts, oats, coconut, and lime come together for a crunchy base. Plus, the sunflower lecithin powder ensures the tropical cream filling is irresistibly smooth.

The tropical cream bursts with the flavors of mango, pineapple, and coconut. It’s naturally sweetened with agave and brightened with fresh lemon juice. The crumble topping adds a perfect crunch, making these squares not only a delicious treat but also a nutrient-dense snack. Macadamia nuts provide healthy fats, while oats offer fiber and energy. The mango and pineapple are high in vitamins A and C, boosting immunity and giving a taste of the islands.

Enjoy these vegan Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares as a fun breakfast, snack, or dessert. They’re refreshing, naturally sweet, and full of healthy ingredients. Whether you’re lounging on a weekend morning or looking for a mid-day pick-me-up, these squares are sure to brighten your day.

Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares

Wonderfully bright in flavor and appearance, these Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares combine a macadamia oat crust with a tropical mango-pineapple cream and a crunchy crumble topping. Perfect for a refreshing breakfast, snack, or dessert. No ratings yet Servings 17 bars Ingredients For the macadamia tahini oat crumble 1 cup (135 g) raw macadamia nuts soaked for 2 hours and rinsed

1 cup (80 g) gluten-free rolled oats

⅔ cup (50 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut

⅛ tsp Himalayan salt

¼ cup (85 g) light-amber agave

2 tbsp (30 g) tahini

1 tbsp (6 g) lime zest

6 drops vanilla extract Medicine Flower brand preferred For the macadamia oat crust 1 cup (125 g) raw macadamia nuts

1 cup (80 g) gluten-free rolled oats

⅓ cup (25 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut

⅛ tsp Himalayan salt

2 tbsp (43 ml) light-amber agave

2 tbsp (30 g) tahini

2 tbsp (30 ml) melted virgin coconut oil

1 tsp lime zest

3 drops vanilla extract Medicine Flower brand preferred For the tropical cream 1½ cups (225 g) frozen mango thawed (measured before thawing)

1 cup (135 g) frozen pineapple thawed (measured before thawing)

¾ cup (120 g) chopped young coconut meat

¼ cup (60 g) softened Coconut Butter

¼ cup (85 g) light-amber agave

2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh lemon juice

1½ tsp (scant 4 g) sunflower lecithin powder

⅛ tsp Himalayan salt

2 tbsp (30 ml) melted virgin coconut oil Instructions For the macadamia tahini oat crumble In a food processor, process the macadamia nuts, rolled oats, shredded coconut and salt together until the mixture resembles a crumble. Add the agave, tahini, lime zest and vanilla, and process again until combined. Do not overprocess the mixture; it should retain a crumble consistency.

Spread the crumble on a lined dehydrator tray and dehydrate at 115°F (46°C) for 16 to 18 hours, or until fully dry. Transfer the crumble to the freezer to crisp up until ready to use. For the macadamia oat crust In a food processor, process the macadamia nuts, rolled oats, shredded coconut and salt together until the mixture resembles coarse flour. Add the agave, tahini, melted coconut oil, lime zest and vanilla, and process again until the batter sticks together. Do not overprocess, since the macadamia nuts will release oil very quickly.

Line an 8-inch (20-cm) square baking pan with parchment paper and, using your hands, press the crust batter into the bottom of the pan to create an even, thick layer. Using the back of a spoon, firmly smooth out the layer. Set the crust aside at room temperature while you make the tropical cream. For the tropical cream In a high-speed blender, blend together the mango, pineapple, coconut meat, coconut butter, agave, lemon juice, sunflower lecithin and salt until smooth. Addthe melted coconut oil and blend again until combined. Pour the tropical cream filling on top of the crust and pat the pan on the counter to even out the layer and remove any air bubbles. Assembly Remove the crumble from the freezer; if the pieces are large, blitz the crumble in a food processor until broken down. Add the crumble evenly as a layer on top of the tropical cream filling, pressing the crumble into the cream so the crumble sets in the filling.

Chill the pan in the freezer for a minimum of 6 hours to set. Remove from the freezer and slice into 2-inch (5-cm) squares. Serve immediately or store in the freezer for up to 1 month or the fridge for up to 3 days.

Reprinted with permission from The Art of Raw Desserts by Crystal Bonnet. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Crystal Bonnet.

