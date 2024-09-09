Dark Chocolate Baked Donuts

Is it breakfast? Is it dessert? These blender dark chocolate donuts can be both! Whether you’re craving something sweet in the morning or want a more nutritious dessert, you can enjoy these any time of day. This vegan recipe, from Bailey Ruskus’ cookbook Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!, offers an easy and quick way to make baked donuts.

These donuts are great as a pre-made breakfast alongside coffee, a satisfying snack in a packed lunch, or an after-dinner treat. You can also make them gluten-free if you use gluten-free rolled oats. You can make them in no time, and they’re sure to impress your friends with their rich dark chocolate taste and wholesome ingredients.

These dark chocolate donuts are packed with beneficial ingredients like zucchini, chia seeds, almond butter, bananas, and oats. So, if you’re looking for something sweet that fits into a plant-based diet, these donuts are the perfect option. Simply blend, bake, and enjoy.

Blender dark chocolate donuts

Enjoy this chocolate-y treat made with completely vegan and plant-based ingredients. Making these baked donuts are super quick and simple. All you need to do is put your ingredients together, blend them, and bake. No ratings yet Servings 1 dozen donuts Ingredients 2 tbsp (30 ml) melted coconut oil

2 tbsp (12 g) ground chia seeds

¼ cup (60 ml) water

1 cup (90 g) rolled oats

1 cup (100 g) shredded zucchini

½ cup (80 g) coconut sugar

½ cup (120 g) almond butter

2 medium ripe bananas peeled

1 tsp baking soda

½ cup (56 g) cacao powder

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup (170 g) dark chocolate chips, divided Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). Prepare two six-cavity silicone or metal donut pans or muffin pans by greasing the cavities with the oil.

In a small bowl, mix together the chia seeds and water to make a chia egg. Let the chia egg set for 5 minutes.

Grab a high-powered blender and place the oats in the blender. Blend the oats for 20 seconds, until you get a powder. Add the chia egg, zucchini, sugar, almond butter, bananas, baking soda, cacao, salt, vanilla and ½ cup (85 g) of the chocolate chips.

Blend the ingredients for about 1 minute, until you get a smooth batter. Pour the batter in each donut cavity until it evenly hits the top of the cavity. Top the donuts with the remaining ½ cup (85 g) of chocolate chips.

Bake the donuts for 15 to 18 minutes. If you are making muffins, bake them for 18 minutes. You’ll know they are done when you press on the top of a donut and it bounces back and doesn’t sink in.

Immediately remove the donuts from the pans by flipping each pan upside down onto a plate or the countertop. Transfer the donuts to a wire rack to cool.

Reprinted with permission from Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! by Bailey Ruskus. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Bailey Ruskus.

