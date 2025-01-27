If you’re on the hunt for a nutritious vegan breakfast that isn’t too much effort to make, these high-protein savory vegan muffins from Natlicious Food are a great one to try.

Muffins have a long history, originating in England as yeast-leavened bread cooked on griddles. Over time, the American-style muffin evolved into a quick bread made with baking powder, gaining popularity in the 19th century. Muffins most famously incorporate sweet ingredients, but this recipe shows you how to make savory muffins.

Smoked tofu and nutritional yeast are key components of this recipe. Smoked tofu adds a source of plant-based protein, while nutritional yeast adds a slightly cheesy flavor. These muffins are great for meal prep, as they’ll last around seven days in the fridge in an airtight container.

High-protein savory vegan muffins

You can make these muffins ahead of time and enjoy them for breakfast, after the gym, or any time you fancy. No ratings yet Servings 7 muffins Ingredients Dry: 200 g flour

1 tsp baking powder

5 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp of each garlic powder and dried mint

1/2 tsp salt

Black pepper Wet: 165 g orange juice

50 g olive oil

50 g vegetable oil

200 g smoked tofu

1 spring onion, sliced

Fresh coriander Instructions Combine all the dry ingredients.

In a separate bowl, add all the wet ingredients and whisk to combine.

Add the dry into the wet ingredients and combine first with a whisk, then switch to a silicone spatula.

Tear apart the tofu in small pieces, then add it into the dough, along with the spring onions and fresh coriander leaves.

Combine the mixture, then divide into a muffin tin that has muffin cases in or make sure to grease it.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes or until an inserted knife or toothpick comes out dry.

Let them cool down and store them in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

