These vegan raspberry and white chocolate muffins are a simple and delicious treat. They start with a vanilla muffin base and are full of sweet raspberries and creamy vegan white chocolate. The recipe is easy to follow, making it a great choice for baking with kids. Younger children can help with mixing, while older kids can make them on their own.

This recipe comes from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti. The muffins bake up light, slightly sticky, and full of flavor. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, making them a year-round option. The sweetness of the white chocolate balances the tartness of the berries, creating a great combination.

These muffins are perfect for breakfast, snacks, or lunchboxes. They store well in an airtight container for a few days, so you can enjoy them throughout the week. Whether you’re baking for your family or just for yourself, this recipe is a must-try.

Raspberry and white chocolate muffins

This handy and quick muffin recipe has a sweet vanilla base and includes raspberries and vegan white chocolate. The recipe is easy enough for older children to make themselves. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 12 Ingredients 2 cups (250 g) all-purpose flour (use gluten-free flour if needed and add . tsp xanthan gum)

2 ½ tsp (11 g) baking powder

1 cup (200 g) golden superfine caster sugar

½ cup (130 ml) sunflower oil or other neutral oil

¾ cup (180 ml) unsweetened plant-based milk

2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups (150 g) fresh or frozen raspberries

7 oz (200 g) vegan white chocolate chips or chopped chocolate Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C (180°C convection) and line a muffin tin with 12 muffin papers.

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder and sugar. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sunflower oil, plant-based milk and vanilla extract.

Tip the frozen raspberries and white chocolate into the flour mix and stir through. Make a well in the center of the dry mix, pour in the wet ingredients, and fold together. Be careful not to overmix; it’s okay if there are a few small floury lumps.

Spoon the mix evenly between the muffin papers, filling to three-quarters full. Place the muffin tin into the center of the oven and bake for 35 minutes, until golden brown. For an even coloring, bake the muffins for 20 minutes and then rotate the tin for the final 15 minutes. Check if the muffins are fully cooked by inserting a toothpick or skewer; it will come out clean when ready.

Remove the muffin tin from the oven and place on a cooling rack for 15 minutes. Then remove the muffins onto the rack to cool fully.

Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Reprinted with permission from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021.

