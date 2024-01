Make breakfast the most exciting meal of your day with these nutritious and tasty vegan breakfast muffins. They are surprisingly simple to make and can be easily stored in the freezer, ready for those lazy or busy mornings.

These vegan muffins are loaded with nourishing oats and fruits, and flavored with cinnamon and nut butter, making them an ideal way to kickstart your day.

What is a breakfast muffin?

Not to be mistaken with an English breakfast muffin (a type of bread), a breakfast muffin is a cake-like sponge made from healthy ingredients that provide a nutritious breakfast. They are typically made from oats, fruit, and nuts, making them a great way to get a healthy dose of nutrients in the morning.

This vegan breakfast muffin recipe is made using muesli, blueberries, nut butter, and cinnamon. It’s a great way to make use of that forgotten muesli hiding in the back of your kitchen cupboard and turn it into a tasty morning treat!

Is a muffin healthy for breakfast?

Whether a muffin is healthy or not depends on the ingredients. While many muffins are high in sugar and unhealthy fats, these vegan breakfast muffins are made with healthy ingredients like muesli, plant milk, and nut butter.

Moreover, the quantity of sugar in this recipe is much lower than your average muffin. Each serving only contains around 10g of sugar.

What are vegan muffins made of?

Most muffins are made from a mix of flour, eggs, and cow’s milk. To make them vegan, you need to substitute the milk and eggs with vegan alternatives. You can choose from a variety of vegan egg replacers, like a flaxseed egg or applesauce, and you can pick your favorite vegan milk alternative.

In this recipe, the vegan breakfast muffins are made with a mix of muesli, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, blueberries, plant milk, grated apple, vegetable oil, nut butter, and sultanas or raisins. The grated apple and oil help to bind together the ingredients, whilst maintaining plenty of moisture throughout the cooking process.

Recipe variations

If you’re looking to mix things up, there are plenty of variations you can try with this vegan breakfast muffin recipe:

Make them savory: Try adding vegetables like grated carrot or zucchini

Go gluten-free: You can use a gluten-free flour mix instead of plain flour

Add other berries: Swap blueberries out for another type of fruit like raspberries or blackberries

Storage tips

Once you’ve made a batch of these delicious muffins, you can store them in an airtight container for up to four days, or freeze them to enjoy later. They’re the perfect breakfast option for busy mornings or for eating on the go. Give them a try and see for yourself how delicious and satisfying a healthy breakfast can be!

Vegan breakfast muffin recipe

These muffins have all the essentials for a delicious and unexpectedly hearty breakfast on the go. No ratings yet Duration 40 mins Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 10 muffins Ingredients 150 g (1 cup) muesli mix

100 g (½ cup) light brown sugar

160 g (1¼ cups) plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

150 g (¾ cup) blueberries optional

250 ml 1 cup sweetened plant milk

1 apple peeled and grated

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp nut butter

20 g (¼ cup) sultanas or raisins Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Line a muffin tin with 8 paper muffin cases.

In a large bowl, combine the muesli with the sugar, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and blueberries (don’t squish them – keep them whole)

Thoroughly mix the plant milk, apple, oil, nut butter, and raisins/sultanas in a jug.

Stir this liquid and mix it into the dry ingredients with a wooden spoon.

Once combined, divide the mixture equally between the muffin cases until about three-quarters full. Sprinkle over the sunflower seeds if using/

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the muffins are risen and golden.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

