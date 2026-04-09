13 Chinese-Inspired Dishes That Are Vegan

Chinese food is a favorite for many, from noodle dishes to dumplings, soups, and stir-fries. This list of Chinese-inspired dishes brings together familiar recipes in fully plant-based versions, using ingredients like tofu, mushrooms, and fresh vegetables.

You’ll find a mix of comforting and quick meals here. Some recipes are simple and come together fast, while others take a bit more time but use easy methods. Expect bold flavors from garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame throughout, as well as the occasional dessert or snack.

Read more: 7 Nutritious And High Protein Vegan Stir Fry Recipes

If you love Chinese food and want to make your own dishes at home, try these recipes.

Pak choi congee

Katharina Pinczolits Congee was historically a famine food, but now it’s connected to comfort

Congee is a comforting Chinese porridge eaten at any time of day. This pak choi congee recipe by Yang Liu is a plant-based version that takes only 10 minutes to make. White rice, shiitake mushrooms, salted radish, and pak choi create a simple bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Spring onion pancakes

Maple from Canada UK Enjoy these spring onion pancakes with a soy, maple, ginger dipping sauce

For a breakfast or snack, make these savory spring onion pancakes. The dough cooks until crisp outside and chewy in the middle. Spring onions and sesame oil flavor each layer, while soy sauce, ginger, and garlic make a simple dipping sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Winter melon soup with tofu puffs

Katharina Pinczolits Make this easy soup in just 15 minutes

Yang Liu’s winter melon soup with tofu puffs is a warm and comforting meal. Winter melon softens in the broth and absorbs the garlic flavor. Tofu puffs add texture and soak up the liquid, while spring onion finishes the bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet and sour cauliflower

Christine Wong Cauliflower is an excellent plant-based meat alternative

Make this crunchy and tasty sweet and sour cauliflower by Christine Wong next. Cauliflower gets battered, fried, and coated in a citrus-based sauce made with orange juice, lemon juice, and tomato paste. It works well with rice and simple garnishes.

Find the recipe here.

Fried mochi rolls

Victoria Yip These mochi rolls pair well with a cup of herbal tea

Next, from Victoria Yip, are these fried mochi rolls or bok caang. Glutinous rice dough fries until golden, then gets rolled around nut and sugar fillings. Each slice has a crisp outside, chewy center, and layered texture.

Find the recipe here.

Easy vegan mango pudding

Christine Wong You can serve your mango pudding with more mango pieces or even vegan ice cream

This five-ingredient easy vegan mango pudding comes from Christine Wong. Mango puree, plant milk, sugar, and agar set into a smooth dessert. The flavor stays bright and fruity, and extra-fresh mango on top adds more texture.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein

Sticky vegan orange cauliflower

Megan Sadd Faster than a takeaway, this vegan orange cauliflower is perfect for a Friday night

From Megan Sadd, this 30-minute sticky vegan orange cauliflower recipe is based on the classic takeaway. Crispy cauliflower gets coated in a sauce of orange juice, tamari, ginger, garlic, and chili. Serve it over rice with sesame seeds.

Find the recipe here.

Pickled sesame cucumbers

Waterbury Publications These cucumbers are refreshing, spicy, and perfect as a side dish

Pickled sesame cucumbers are the perfect side dish for Chinese food. This recipe from Jody Eddy mixes cucumber with soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and a little sugar. After chilling, the cucumbers turn crisp, tangy, and tasty.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom chow fun

Katharina Pinczolits Chow fun means ‘fried rice noodles’ in Cantonese

Also by Yang Liu is this plant-based mushroom chow fun. Wide rice noodles stir-fry with king oyster mushrooms, garlic, shallot, bean sprouts, and Chinese chives. Soy sauce and vegan oyster sauce coat everything and give the dish its savory finish.

Find the recipe here.

Rice noodle rolls

Christine Wong Make these noodles a high-protein dish by adding some tofu on the side

Christine Wong’s rice noodle rolls are a gluten-free Chinese breakfast. The steamed rice batter forms soft, thin sheets that get rolled and topped with peanut sauce and hoisin sauce. Sesame seeds, cilantro, and scallions finish the plate.

Find the recipe here.

Stuffed Chinese eggplants

Jeeca Uy This innovative eggplant dish is a real crowd-pleaser

Try these stuffed Chinese eggplants with tofu by Jeeca Uy. Tender eggplants are filled with crumbled tofu, mushrooms, carrot, bell pepper, and scallions. A savory sauce with hoisin, soy sauce, sesame oil, and Shaoxing wine ties everything together.

Find the recipe here.

Longevity zoodles

Christine Wong Longevity noodles are often eaten on birthdays and the Lunar New Year

These longevity zoodles are another Christine Wong recipe. Zucchini and carrot noodles replace traditional noodles in this vegetable-heavy dish. Oyster mushrooms, long beans, spring onions, and a glossy soy-based sauce keep it savory and quick to cook.

Find the recipe here.

Char siu tofu

Jeeca Uy This dish is ideal with rice, noodles, or veggies

The final recipe on this list is Jeeca Uy’s char siu tofu. Extra-firm tofu fries until golden, then simmers in a sweet-savory sauce with hoisin, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and five-spice. Serve it with rice, noodles, or buns.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 13 Unique And Comforting Vegan Cauliflower Recipes