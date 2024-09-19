How To Make These Stuffed Chinese Eggplants

Eggplants are in season right now, meaning there’s no better time to try new recipes featuring this versatile vegetable. This recipe for Chinese stuffed eggplants is a great dinner party centerpiece.

Eggplant, also known as aubergine, is a nutrient-rich vegetable offering a variety of health benefits. It contains a significant amount of dietary fiber, which supports digestion and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels. Eggplant is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium, which contribute to heart health and immune function. Eggplant contains antioxidants like nasunin, found in its purple skin, which may help protect cells from oxidative damage and support brain health.

Eggplant is popular and versatile in vegan cooking due to its meaty texture and ability to absorb flavors, making it a popular substitute for animal-based ingredients. This recipe, which comes from Vegan Asian by Jeeca Uy, shows you a new and unique way to prepare eggplants: by stuffing them.

Chinese stuffed eggplants

If you’re looking for a new way to cook up your eggplant apart from the usual baked or stir-fried methods, then you need to try stuffing them! I love the velvety texture of eggplants and really enjoy them with a hearty and flavorful tofu filling. These eggplants are delicious with rice or noodles, and the filling is also delicious as is! No ratings yet Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 8 eggplants Ingredients Tofu and eggplants 250 g extra-firm tofu

900 g Chinese eggplants (8 eggplants) Sauce 1 cup vegetable stock

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 1⁄2 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp sriracha or other chili sauce

1 tbsp dark brown sugar

1 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

2 tbsp soy sauce Filling 2 tbsp neutral oil

1 small white onion, finely diced

1 tsp minced fresh ginger

1⁄4 tsp ground Szechuan pepper (optional)

1⁄2 small carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 small red bell pepper, seeded and finely diced

85 g fresh shiitake or other mushrooms, finely diced

2 scallions, sliced, plus more for garnish

Sliced chiles, for garnish (optional) Instructions Prepare the tofu and eggplants: Press the tofu for at least 10 minutes to drain any excess liquid. Place the tofu in a bowl. Crumble the tofu with your hands or a fork then set aside.

While the tofu is being pressed, puncture each eggplant four or five times around its body, using a fork. Place the eggplants in a microwave-safe dish and cover with a microwave-safe lid. Microwave for 2 minutes on high, or until the eggplants are wrinkly on the outside and tender to the touch. Flip the eggplants over and microwave, covered, for another 2 minutes on high. Let cool for 5 minutes. Alternatively, you can boil your eggplants in a pot of water until tender, about 6 minutes.

Prepare the sauce: In a medium-sized bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients and adjust to your taste, then set side.

Prepare the filling: Heat a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil. Sauté the onion, ginger and Szechuan pepper (if using) until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add the crumbled tofu, carrot, bell pepper, mushrooms and scallions. Sauté until the bell pepper and mushrooms are cooked through and the tofu is slightly golden brown, about 4 minutes. Continue to cook, turning to lightly crisp it, for another 2 minutes. The tofu will start to resemble minced meat as the water from the tofu evaporates.

Give the sauce a good mix again. Lower the heat to medium and pour the sauce into the pan. Stir well until the sauce thickens, 2 minutes. Taste the tofu and adjust the seasoning as needed. Turn off the heat and set the pan aside.

Slice through the middle of each eggplant lengthwise and carefully open them. Scoop a generous amount of the filling into each eggplant. Garnish with chopped scallion and sliced chile, if desired. Enjoy with rice or as is.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Asian by Jeeca Uy. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Jeeca Uy.

