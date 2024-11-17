X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

5-Ingredient Easy Vegan Mango Pudding

Try this mango pudding for a sweet and simple dessert

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of a vegan mango pudding shaped like a koi fish You can serve your mango pudding with more mango pieces or even vegan ice cream - Media Credit: Christine Wong
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

For an effortless yet beautiful dessert, make this five-ingredient mango pudding by Christine Wong. It comes from her vegan cookbook, The Vibrant Hong Kong Table, and adds a plant-based twist to a traditional pudding. Pudding, typically a creamy, soft-textured dessert, doesn’t tend to be vegan-friendly as it’s made by thickening ingredients like milk with gelatin. Originally British, pudding desserts have spread worldwide and evolved with regional ingredients and flavors.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas: From Pancake ‘Cereal’ To A Chocolate Croissant Tearer

Today, mango pudding is a staple in Hong Kong. It’s often made with gelatin in restaurants, though this version uses plant-based ingredients. This vegan adaptation honors the dish’s multicultural history while providing a vibrant, refreshing dessert.

Since the recipe is so simple, you can easily get creative with the molds you use or the way you choose to serve this dish. Whether you shape your dessert like a koi fish, flowers, or even just place it in a nice bowl, it’s sure to impress with its bright color and flavor. Plus, it’ll be great for date night or for any other gathering you fancy.

Read more: 11 Vegan Apple Dessert Recipes

Mango pudding

This super easy-to-make mango pudding recipe is entirely vegan and has an incredible taste. You can let the pudding set in koi-shaped molds like this recipe shows or use your own heat-proof molds to make any shape you like.
a picture of a vegan mango pudding shaped like a koi fish
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe Ataulfo mangoes about 2 cups [360 g] of flesh
  • ¼ tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup [240 ml] unsweetened oat or soy milk
  • 3 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp agar agar powder

Instructions

  • Cut the mangoes in half lengthwise, running the blade of your knife as close to the pit as possible. Use a large spoon to scoop the flesh out of the skin, and cut off any fruit along the edges of the seed.
  • Reserve one of the halves to garnish your puddings (I cut mine into thin slices and then used a flower-shaped cookie cutter to make shapes, but dicing the mango into small chunks works just as well). In a blender, blend the remaining 5 mango halves into a purée with the lemon juice.
  • In a medium pot over medium heat, bring the oat milk and ½ cup [120 ml] of water to a low boil, add the sugar, then sprinkle the agar agar powder on the liquid’s surface. Stir it well for 90 seconds or until the granules are dissolved. Gradually add the blended mango and stir well to combine for 30 seconds (Briefly heating the purée prevents the agar agar from coagulating and clumping together.)
  • Divide the mixture among four small bowls, heatproof coupe glasses, or lightly oiled koi-shaped molds. Refrigerate for a couple of hours until it sets. Top with the reserved cut mango.

Taken from ‘The Vibrant Hong Kong Table: 88 Iconic Vegan Recipes from Dim Sum to Late-Night Snacks’ by Christine Wong (Chronicle Books, £25).

Read more: 20 Vegan Chocolate Dessert Ideas

Tagged

mango

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Christine Wong

Christine Wong is a cook and certified health coach with a focus on environmental sustainability. Her Instagram community at @conscious_cooking has followed her plant-based, plastic-free, cultural journey for more than six years. She hosts workshops that celebrate the joy of preparing dishes with a focus on fresh ingredients and mindfulness toward sustainable choices. She lives in Brooklyn, NY.

More by Christine Wong

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active