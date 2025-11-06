Fried Mochi Rolls (Bok Caang)

Fried mochi rolls are a traditional Cantonese sweet with a perfect mix of textures -crisp on the outside, chewy in the middle, and filled with nutty sweetness. Victoria from Tiny Leaf hand-presses each roll the old-fashioned way, a method called “caang,” meaning press and stretch. The result is a naturally vegan treat that’s both nostalgic and irresistible.

Each roll starts with a simple dough of glutinous rice flour and water, stretched thin and pan-fried until golden. While still warm, it’s filled with a roasted nut and sugar mixture that adds aroma and crunch. Victoria makes three flavors – peanut and sesame, walnut and oat, and black sesame – each offering a slightly different balance of flavor and texture.

Rolled up while warm, the sheets turn into glossy, golden spirals that are chewy yet crisp, with fragrant sweetness in every bite. Served sliced, they reveal thin layers that highlight why this humble snack has stood the test of time.

Making the fried mochi rolls

Crispy, chewy, and nutty all at once, these Cantonese fried mochi rolls wrap roasted nuts and sugar in golden layers for a sweet, nostalgic crunch. No ratings yet Servings 1 large Bok Caang Ingredients For the dough: 100 g glutinous rice flour

100 g water For the filling (choose one or make all 3): Peanut & sesame: 50 g peanuts

25 g white sesame seeds

20 –25g sugar to taste Walnut & oat: 45 g walnuts

30 g rolled oats

20 –25g sugar to taste Black sesame: 55 –60g black sesame seeds

20 –25g sugar to taste Instructions Roast the fillings: Toast your chosen nuts or seeds over low heat until fragrant.

Lightly crush or smash them — this releases more aroma and texture.

Mix with sugar and set aside. Make the dough: Combine glutinous rice flour with water in a bowl.

Mix until you get a smooth, soft, and slightly sticky dough. Press and stretch: Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat.

Place the dough ball in the pan and press it flat with a spatula.

Gently stretch and press it outwards until thin — this is where “bok caang” gets its name (“bok” = thin, “caang” =press and stretch). Fry until golden: Cook until the bottom is lightly golden and crispy.

Flip carefully and fry the other side until golden and crispy. Add the filling: While the dough is still warm, spread a generous layer of your chosen filling evenly over the surface.

Sprinkle a little extra sugar if you like it sweeter. Roll and slice: Roll it up tightly while it’s still warm and pliable.

Slice into pieces — you’ll see those beautiful layers of crispy, chewy, nutty perfection.

This recipe comes from Tiny Leaf by Victoria on Instagram. Find the original reel here.

