Desserts Vegan Recipes

Fried Mochi Rolls (Bok Caang)

The classic Cantonese flavors of sesame, peanut, and walnut, make this dessert moreish

vegan fried mochi rolls with peanuts, walnuts, oats, and white and black sesame seeds These mochi rolls pair well with a cup of herbal tea - Media Credit: Victoria Yip
Fried mochi rolls are a traditional Cantonese sweet with a perfect mix of textures -crisp on the outside, chewy in the middle, and filled with nutty sweetness. Victoria from Tiny Leaf hand-presses each roll the old-fashioned way, a method called “caang,” meaning press and stretch. The result is a naturally vegan treat that’s both nostalgic and irresistible.

Each roll starts with a simple dough of glutinous rice flour and water, stretched thin and pan-fried until golden. While still warm, it’s filled with a roasted nut and sugar mixture that adds aroma and crunch. Victoria makes three flavors – peanut and sesame, walnut and oat, and black sesame – each offering a slightly different balance of flavor and texture.

Rolled up while warm, the sheets turn into glossy, golden spirals that are chewy yet crisp, with fragrant sweetness in every bite. Served sliced, they reveal thin layers that highlight why this humble snack has stood the test of time.

Making the fried mochi rolls

Crispy, chewy, and nutty all at once, these Cantonese fried mochi rolls wrap roasted nuts and sugar in golden layers for a sweet, nostalgic crunch.
vegan fried mochi rolls with peanuts, walnuts, oats, and white and black sesame seeds
Servings1 large Bok Caang

Ingredients

For the dough:
  • 100 g glutinous rice flour
  • 100 g water
For the filling (choose one or make all 3):
Peanut & sesame:
  • 50 g peanuts
  • 25 g white sesame seeds
  • 20 –25g sugar to taste
Walnut & oat:
  • 45 g walnuts
  • 30 g rolled oats
  • 20 –25g sugar to taste
Black sesame:
  • 55 –60g black sesame seeds
  • 20 –25g sugar to taste

Instructions

Roast the fillings:

  • Toast your chosen nuts or seeds over low heat until fragrant.
  • Lightly crush or smash them — this releases more aroma and texture.
  • Mix with sugar and set aside.

Make the dough:

  • Combine glutinous rice flour with water in a bowl.
  • Mix until you get a smooth, soft, and slightly sticky dough.

Press and stretch:

  • Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat.
  • Place the dough ball in the pan and press it flat with a spatula.
  • Gently stretch and press it outwards until thin — this is where “bok caang” gets its name (“bok” = thin, “caang” =press and stretch).

Fry until golden:

  • Cook until the bottom is lightly golden and crispy.
  • Flip carefully and fry the other side until golden and crispy.

Add the filling:

  • While the dough is still warm, spread a generous layer of your chosen filling evenly over the surface.
  • Sprinkle a little extra sugar if you like it sweeter.

Roll and slice:

  • Roll it up tightly while it’s still warm and pliable.
  • Slice into pieces — you’ll see those beautiful layers of crispy, chewy, nutty perfection.

This recipe comes from Tiny Leaf by Victoria on Instagram. Find the original reel here.

The Author

Victoria Yip

Victoria is a self-taught plant-based chef and the creator of Tiny Leaf, a soulful celebration of nostalgic Asian flavours reimagined through plants. Every dim sum she folds, every sushi roll she shapes, carries a story — of love, memory, and connection. Within a year, what began as a small delivery service soon grew into a beloved food stand at vegan markets, a series of pop-up dining experiences that always sell out, and fun workshop days — each one filled with warmth, laughter, and the unmistakable comfort of home-cooked flavours. This year, Victoria has turned Tiny Leaf into a creative space where she shares recipes, stories and cultures, inviting more people to bring the flavours of her kitchen into their own. For those who’ve tasted her food — and those who haven’t yet — this is an invitation to slow down, cook with heart, and rediscover the flavours of home.

