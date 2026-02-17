Make These Savory Spring Onion Pancakes For Pancake Day

With Pancake Day around the corner and Lunar New Year falling in February this year, why not make these spring onion pancakes? They sit comfortably between both traditions and work well as a savory counterpoint to sweet pancakes. The dish draws on classic Chinese scallion pancakes and keeps everything fully vegan. It suits breakfast, brunch, or a simple snack and comes together without complicated prep.

The pancakes taste savory with a gentle sweetness. Spring onions give bite and aroma, while sesame oil adds depth. Maple syrup softens the saltiness in both the dough and the dipping sauce. Soy sauce, ginger, and garlic keep the flavors sharp and familiar. The result stays crisp on the outside and chewy inside, which explains why this style remains so popular.

Read more: These Almond Ricotta Pancakes Are The Ultimate Brunch Dish

Serve the pancakes hot and sliced into wedges with the dipping sauce on the side. They work best as a snack or shared side dish. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to three days and reheat in a pan to restore crisp edges.

Savory spring onion pancakes method

These vegan spring onion pancakes combine savory dough with a soy, maple, and ginger dipping sauce. They suit Pancake Day, Lunar New Year, or any time a quick savory pancake makes sense. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the pancake dough 250 g plain flour

240 ml boiling water

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp pure maple syrup preferably dark syrup for its robust taste

2 tbsp sesame oil

100 g thinly sliced spring onions from about 4 whole spring onions For the dipping sauce 100 ml light soy sauce

2 tbsp pure maple syrup preferably amber syrup for its rich taste

½ tsp fresh ginger grated

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp spring onions thinly sliced

¼ tsp garlic minced Other ingredients Pinch of sesame seeds Instructions To make the pancake dough Combine flour, maple syrup and boiling water in a large bowl and stir until a mass of dough forms.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, slightly tacky ball forms.

Transfer dough ball to a medium bowl and cover with a kitchen towel or cling film. Leave to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature or up to overnight in the fridge.

Meanwhile, mix vegetable oil and sesame oil together in a small bowl.

Separate dough into four equally sized balls.

Roll one ball at a time into an 8-inch disk and brush with a thin layer of the oil mixture, then sprinkle ¼ of the sliced spring onions.

Roll tightly, then twist into a tight spiral, tucking the outer end underneath the roll.

Using the palm of your hand, flatten the spiral, then roll out again into an 8-inch disk.

Brush the top with another thin layer of oil mixture.

Repeat with remaining dough balls.

Pour some vegetable oil into an 8-inch pan over medium-high heat and gently add the first pancake.

Cook until golden on one side.

Flip and cook until golden on the other side, about 2–3 minutes per side.

Remove to paper-towel lined plate and season immediately with salt.

Repeat with the remaining pancakes, adding more oil if necessary.

Cut pancakes into triangles and serve with dipping sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. To make the dipping sauce Whisk soy sauce, maple syrup, ginger, garlic and sesame oil together in a small bowl.

Leave to stand 10–15 minutes for the flavours to mix and then whisk again.

Sprinkle with sliced spring onions.

This recipe is from Maple from Canada UK.

Read more: Pumpkin Spiced Latte Pancakes