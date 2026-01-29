Pak Choi Congee (Chinese Rice Porridge)

This pak choi congee is a comforting rice porridge recipe by Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits from their cookbook Vegan Chinese Food. Congee originates from China and is eaten across Asia in different forms. The Cantonese version is especially popular, known for its smooth texture and gentle flavor. Traditionally enjoyed at any time of day, congee works as breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even a late-night snack.

This version uses white rice simmered with water, salted radish, shiitake mushrooms, pak choi, and spring onion. The slow cooking turns the rice into a creamy, porridge-like base that absorbs the umami from the mushrooms and saltiness of the radish. Pak choi adds freshness and a light crunch that contrasts with the smooth porridge.

Read more: Crispy Tofu Dipped In Sweet And Sour Sauce

The dish is easy to digest and nourishing, making it a simple and reliable meal. Serve it plain or with sides like pickled vegetables, tofu, or chili oil. It’s an all-day staple that brings comfort and balance to any table.

How to make pak choi congee

This pak choi congee is a simple Cantonese-style rice porridge cooked with salted radish, shiitake mushrooms, and fresh pak choi for an easy, all-day meal. No ratings yet Cook Time 5 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 100 g (3½ oz/½ cup) white rice

½ teaspoon salt plus more to taste

1 tablespoon canola rapeseed oil

1.5 litres 51 fl oz/6 cups hot water

100 g (3 ½ oz) salted radish or preserved turnip cut into pieces

100 g (3 ½ oz) fresh shiitake mushrooms thinly sliced, or 20 g (¾ oz) dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for 2 hours then sliced thinly

2 pak choi cut into pieces

1 spring onion scallion, sliced Instructions Rinse the rice then add it to a clay pot (or a normal pot). Add the salt and oil, mix everything together and leave the rice to marinate for 30 minutes. This step helps the rice cook more quickly and smoothly later.

Add the hot water and bring it to the boil, stirring occasionally. Add the salted radish and shiitake and let it cook over a medium–low heat for 1 hour, stirring regularly to prevent sticking. When the congee is thick and smooth, add salt to taste, followed by the pak choi.

Stir and let it cook for another 30 seconds, then add the spring onion and serve with your choice of side dishes.

Extracted from Vegan Chinese Food by Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits (Hardie Grant Books, £24) Photography by Katharina Pinczolits

Read more: High-Protein Chickpea Flour Omelet