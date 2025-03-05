X
These Pickled Sesame Cucumbers Are Ready In Just 30 Minutes

These lightly pickled cucumbers are moreish and take little time to make

a bowl of pickled sesame cucumbers that are crunchy and light These cucumbers are refreshing, spicy, and perfect as a side dish - Media Credit: Waterbury Publications
Jody Eddy’s pickled sesame cucumbers from Eat Like A Monk are a simple, refreshing snack or side dish. These lightly pickled cucumbers are all about balance, with flavors that aren’t too strong. The pickling process is quick and easy, making this a great dish when you want something light and tangy.

The cucumbers are ready to eat after just 30 minutes in the fridge, but you can let them sit for up to two days for even more flavor. They’re perfect as a side dish to balance out richer meals or eaten on their own as a light snack. These pickles are fresh, crunchy, and bursting with flavor, offering a simple way to enjoy a tangy, plant-based treat.

Pickled sesame cucumbers

Pickled sesame cucumbers – or Zhi Ma Jiang Huang Gua – is a Chinese side dish that tastes amazing and is quick to make.
a bowl of pickled sesame cucumbers that are crunchy and light
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 cucumbers
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Red pepper flakes optional
  • Sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions

  • Cut the ends off each cucumber.
  • Quarter each cucumber lengthwise and then cut each of these pieces in half horizontally (repeat the process once more if you prefer smaller pickles).
  • In a large bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, brown sugar, salt, and red pepper flakes to taste, if using.
  • Whisk until the sugar is dissolved.
  • Add the cucumbers and stir gently until they are well coated. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
  • Transfer to a covered container and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes but up to 2 days before serving.
  • Serve with other dishes or enjoy on their own as a crunchy snack.

Eat Like A Monk – a plant-based guide to conscious cooking & mindful eating by Jody Eddy, published by Insight Editions (rrp £27.99) Image credits: © Waterbury Publications

The Author

Jody Eddy

Jody Eddy is a James Beard Award–nominated and IACP Award- winning author of seven cookbooks. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Gourmet, Bon Appétit, and CNN, among others. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and the Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan, and she has cooked at the Michelin 3-star restaurants Jean- Georges in NYC and Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck in England, along with the late chef Floyd Cardoz’s Tabla in NYC. Jody is currently writing her first novel. She is based in northern Spain.

