These Pickled Sesame Cucumbers Are Ready In Just 30 Minutes

Jody Eddy’s pickled sesame cucumbers from Eat Like A Monk are a simple, refreshing snack or side dish. These lightly pickled cucumbers are all about balance, with flavors that aren’t too strong. The pickling process is quick and easy, making this a great dish when you want something light and tangy.

The cucumbers are ready to eat after just 30 minutes in the fridge, but you can let them sit for up to two days for even more flavor. They’re perfect as a side dish to balance out richer meals or eaten on their own as a light snack. These pickles are fresh, crunchy, and bursting with flavor, offering a simple way to enjoy a tangy, plant-based treat.

Pickled sesame cucumbers

Pickled sesame cucumbers – or Zhi Ma Jiang Huang Gua – is a Chinese side dish that tastes amazing and is quick to make. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 cucumbers

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Red pepper flakes optional

Sesame seeds for garnish Instructions Cut the ends off each cucumber.

Quarter each cucumber lengthwise and then cut each of these pieces in half horizontally (repeat the process once more if you prefer smaller pickles).

In a large bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, brown sugar, salt, and red pepper flakes to taste, if using.

Whisk until the sugar is dissolved.

Add the cucumbers and stir gently until they are well coated. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Transfer to a covered container and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes but up to 2 days before serving.

Serve with other dishes or enjoy on their own as a crunchy snack.

Eat Like A Monk – a plant-based guide to conscious cooking & mindful eating by Jody Eddy, published by Insight Editions (rrp £27.99) Image credits: © Waterbury Publications

