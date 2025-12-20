X
Winter Melon Soup With Tofu Puffs

Winter melon or wax gourd is often used in Asian cooking and especially in easy soups like this one

By

2 Minutes Read

winter melon soup with tofu puffs with spring onion and a simple broth Make this easy soup in just 15 minutes - Media Credit: Katharina Pinczolits
Winter melon soup is a classic dish in Chinese cuisine, known for its light flavor and soothing quality. Winter melon is a large, pale green gourd with firm white flesh that softens as it cooks. It’s low in calories, high in water content, and a natural source of vitamin C and fiber. In this winter melon soup with tofu puffs recipe, the melon absorbs the broth and becomes tender while the tofu puffs add body and a mild, savory taste.

This version comes from Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits’ cookbook Vegan Chinese Food. The recipe cooks quickly, using winter melon, garlic, hot water, and tofu puffs to create a simple, comforting bowl. The tofu puffs float in the broth and soak up the flavor, while spring onion finishes the dish off.

The soup is easy to digest and works well as a light meal. It’s especially welcome in colder weather when warm, gentle dishes are appealing. Serve it on its own or with steamed rice or noodles for a more filling option.

Whip up your winter melon soup

Easy on the stomach and even easier to make, this winter melon soup with tofu puffs is an Asian dish meant to be enjoyed for its gentle flavors.
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola (rapeseed oil)
  • 3 garlic cloves finely chopped
  • 500 g (1 lb 2 oz) winter melon (wax melon) peeled and sliced
  • 1 liter hot water (34 fl oz/4 cups)
  • 100 g (3½ oz) fried tofu puffs halved
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 spring onion scallion, sliced

Instructions

  • Heat a wok over a medium heat and, once hot, add the oil. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds, then add the winter melon and stir for 1–2 minutes until the winter melon becomes a little translucent and soft.
  • Add the hot water and bring to the boil, then add the tofu puffs and cook for 5 minutes, then add the salt and spring onion

Extracted from Vegan Chinese Food by Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits (Hardie Grant Books, £24) Photography by Katharina Pinczolits

Yang Liu

Yang Liu was born in Hunan province in China and spent her early years moving around China, sampling all the different cuisines in each region. Eight years ago, she moved to Spain, where she met her partner, Katharina Pinczolits , and the two now live in Austria. Together, they became vegan and started exploring and experimenting with vegan Chinese cuisine. They started their Instagram account, littlericenoodle, in late 2019 and have since accumulated over 165,000 followers, who love watching their videos of how to make vegan Chinese food.

