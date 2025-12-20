Winter melon soup is a classic dish in Chinese cuisine, known for its light flavor and soothing quality. Winter melon is a large, pale green gourd with firm white flesh that softens as it cooks. It’s low in calories, high in water content, and a natural source of vitamin C and fiber. In this winter melon soup with tofu puffs recipe, the melon absorbs the broth and becomes tender while the tofu puffs add body and a mild, savory taste.

This version comes from Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits’ cookbook Vegan Chinese Food. The recipe cooks quickly, using winter melon, garlic, hot water, and tofu puffs to create a simple, comforting bowl. The tofu puffs float in the broth and soak up the flavor, while spring onion finishes the dish off.

The soup is easy to digest and works well as a light meal. It’s especially welcome in colder weather when warm, gentle dishes are appealing. Serve it on its own or with steamed rice or noodles for a more filling option.

Whip up your winter melon soup

Easy on the stomach and even easier to make, this winter melon soup with tofu puffs is an Asian dish meant to be enjoyed for its gentle flavors. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 tablespoons canola (rapeseed oil)

3 garlic cloves finely chopped

500 g (1 lb 2 oz) winter melon (wax melon) peeled and sliced

1 liter hot water (34 fl oz/4 cups)

100 g (3½ oz) fried tofu puffs halved

½ teaspoon salt

1 spring onion scallion, sliced Instructions Heat a wok over a medium heat and, once hot, add the oil. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds, then add the winter melon and stir for 1–2 minutes until the winter melon becomes a little translucent and soft.

Add the hot water and bring to the boil, then add the tofu puffs and cook for 5 minutes, then add the salt and spring onion

Extracted from Vegan Chinese Food by Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits (Hardie Grant Books, £24) Photography by Katharina Pinczolits

