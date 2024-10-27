Try These Gluten-Free Longevity Zoodles

These longevity “zoodles” are a vegan and gluten-free twist on the classic. Longevity noodles, often served during Lunar New Year and birthdays, symbolize a long life in Chinese culture. This recipe by Christine Wong replaces traditional egg noodles with zucchini and carrot zoodles, offering a nutritious and vibrant dish. It comes from her new vegan cookbook The Vibrant Hong Kong Table, offering a plant-based take on the popular Chinese noodles.

The zoodles are combined with sautéed oyster mushrooms, long beans, and spring onions. This mix of fresh veggies, along with a flavorful sauce of vegan oyster sauce and light soy sauce, creates a dish that’s both nutritious and satisfying. A cornstarch slurry gives the dish a glossy finish, while a quick stir-fry keeps the zoodles fresh and slightly crunchy. The vibrant colors and textures make this dish visually appealing and perfect for gatherings.

Longevity zoodles

These longevity zoodles offer a vegan, gluten-free twist on traditional longevity noodles. This dish features vibrant zoodles with stir-fried vegetables and umami-rich sauces. It’s simple, healthy, and perfect for celebrations. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 3 large zucchini and/or summer squash about 2.2 lb [1 kg]

1 large carrot

3 tbsp neutral oil

4 shallots thinly sliced

1 tsp fresh ginger finely chopped

8 oz (230 g) oyster mushrooms torn into bite-sized pieces

3 garlic cloves finely chopped

5 spring onions cut into 2 in (5 cm) segments

10 sprigs yellow or garlic chives optional

1 lb (455 g) long beans cut into 3 in (7.5 cm) segments

1 watermelon radish thinly sliced

2 tbsp vegan oyster sauce

2 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp raw cane or granulated sugar

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp white pepper powder

2 tbsp cornstarch dissolved in 3 tbsp water Instructions Use a hand-spiralizer, mandolin, or julienne vegetable peeler to spiralize the zucchini and carrot. Set on a clean dishcloth to absorb excess moisture while preparing the other ingredients.

Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat with 1 tbsp of the oil. When hot, add the shallots and ginger and stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Toss in the mushrooms and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Transfer to a plate and add another 1 tbsp of the oil to the wok and stir-fry the garlic, spring onions, chives, long beans, and watermelon radish for 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the mushrooms.

With the remaining 1 tbsp of oil, stir-fry the zucchini noodles for 1 minute, then return the stir-fried veggies to the wok. Season with the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and white pepper, tossing to coat everything evenly. Drizzle in the cornstarch slurry and stir-fry for 1 more minute. These are best served immediately.

Taken from The Vibrant Hong Kong Table: 88 Iconic Vegan Recipes from Dim Sum to Late-Night Snacks by Christine Wong (Chronicle Books, £25)

