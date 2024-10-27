X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Try These Gluten-Free Longevity Zoodles

These vibrant zucchini noodles are gluten-free and easy to make

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of zucchini noodles paired with vegetables and a tasty sauce Longevity noodles are often eaten on birthdays and the Lunar New Year - Media Credit: Christine Wong
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These longevity “zoodles” are a vegan and gluten-free twist on the classic. Longevity noodles, often served during Lunar New Year and birthdays, symbolize a long life in Chinese culture. This recipe by Christine Wong replaces traditional egg noodles with zucchini and carrot zoodles, offering a nutritious and vibrant dish. It comes from her new vegan cookbook The Vibrant Hong Kong Table, offering a plant-based take on the popular Chinese noodles.

Read more: 10 Vegan Noodle Recipes

The zoodles are combined with sautéed oyster mushrooms, long beans, and spring onions. This mix of fresh veggies, along with a flavorful sauce of vegan oyster sauce and light soy sauce, creates a dish that’s both nutritious and satisfying. A cornstarch slurry gives the dish a glossy finish, while a quick stir-fry keeps the zoodles fresh and slightly crunchy. The vibrant colors and textures make this dish visually appealing and perfect for gatherings.

Read more: 5 Creative Courgette Recipes

Longevity zoodles

These longevity zoodles offer a vegan, gluten-free twist on traditional longevity noodles. This dish features vibrant zoodles with stir-fried vegetables and umami-rich sauces. It’s simple, healthy, and perfect for celebrations.
a picture of zucchini noodles paired with vegetables and a tasty sauce
No ratings yet
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 3 large zucchini and/or summer squash about 2.2 lb [1 kg]
  • 1 large carrot
  • 3 tbsp neutral oil
  • 4 shallots thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger finely chopped
  • 8 oz (230 g) oyster mushrooms torn into bite-sized pieces
  • 3 garlic cloves finely chopped
  • 5 spring onions cut into 2 in (5 cm) segments
  • 10 sprigs yellow or garlic chives optional
  • 1 lb (455 g) long beans cut into 3 in (7.5 cm) segments
  • 1 watermelon radish thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp vegan oyster sauce
  • 2 tsp light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp raw cane or granulated sugar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp white pepper powder
  • 2 tbsp cornstarch dissolved in 3 tbsp water

Instructions

  • Use a hand-spiralizer, mandolin, or julienne vegetable peeler to spiralize the zucchini and carrot. Set on a clean dishcloth to absorb excess moisture while preparing the other ingredients.
  • Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat with 1 tbsp of the oil. When hot, add the shallots and ginger and stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Toss in the mushrooms and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
  • Transfer to a plate and add another 1 tbsp of the oil to the wok and stir-fry the garlic, spring onions, chives, long beans, and watermelon radish for 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the mushrooms.
  • With the remaining 1 tbsp of oil, stir-fry the zucchini noodles for 1 minute, then return the stir-fried veggies to the wok. Season with the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and white pepper, tossing to coat everything evenly. Drizzle in the cornstarch slurry and stir-fry for 1 more minute. These are best served immediately.

Taken from The Vibrant Hong Kong Table: 88 Iconic Vegan Recipes from Dim Sum to Late-Night Snacks by Christine Wong (Chronicle Books, £25)

Read more: 14 Vegan Mushroom Recipes For A Vitamin D Boost

Tagged

carrot

courgette

gluten free

long beans

mushrooms

recipes

vegan recipes

watermelon radish

zucchini

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active