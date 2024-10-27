Try These Gluten-Free Longevity Zoodles

These longevity “zoodles” are a vegan and gluten-free twist on the classic. Longevity noodles, often served during Lunar New Year and birthdays, symbolize a long life in Chinese culture. This recipe by Christine Wong replaces traditional egg noodles with zucchini and carrot zoodles, offering a nutritious and vibrant dish. It comes from her new vegan cookbook The Vibrant Hong Kong Table, offering a plant-based take on the popular Chinese noodles.
The zoodles are combined with sautéed oyster mushrooms, long beans, and spring onions. This mix of fresh veggies, along with a flavorful sauce of vegan oyster sauce and light soy sauce, creates a dish that’s both nutritious and satisfying. A cornstarch slurry gives the dish a glossy finish, while a quick stir-fry keeps the zoodles fresh and slightly crunchy. The vibrant colors and textures make this dish visually appealing and perfect for gatherings.
Longevity zoodles
Ingredients
- 3 large zucchini and/or summer squash about 2.2 lb [1 kg]
- 1 large carrot
- 3 tbsp neutral oil
- 4 shallots thinly sliced
- 1 tsp fresh ginger finely chopped
- 8 oz (230 g) oyster mushrooms torn into bite-sized pieces
- 3 garlic cloves finely chopped
- 5 spring onions cut into 2 in (5 cm) segments
- 10 sprigs yellow or garlic chives optional
- 1 lb (455 g) long beans cut into 3 in (7.5 cm) segments
- 1 watermelon radish thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp vegan oyster sauce
- 2 tsp light soy sauce
- 1 tsp raw cane or granulated sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp white pepper powder
- 2 tbsp cornstarch dissolved in 3 tbsp water
Instructions
- Use a hand-spiralizer, mandolin, or julienne vegetable peeler to spiralize the zucchini and carrot. Set on a clean dishcloth to absorb excess moisture while preparing the other ingredients.
- Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat with 1 tbsp of the oil. When hot, add the shallots and ginger and stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Toss in the mushrooms and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
- Transfer to a plate and add another 1 tbsp of the oil to the wok and stir-fry the garlic, spring onions, chives, long beans, and watermelon radish for 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the mushrooms.
- With the remaining 1 tbsp of oil, stir-fry the zucchini noodles for 1 minute, then return the stir-fried veggies to the wok. Season with the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and white pepper, tossing to coat everything evenly. Drizzle in the cornstarch slurry and stir-fry for 1 more minute. These are best served immediately.
Taken from The Vibrant Hong Kong Table: 88 Iconic Vegan Recipes from Dim Sum to Late-Night Snacks by Christine Wong (Chronicle Books, £25)