Vegan ‘Snickers’ Smoothie Bowl

This nutritious smoothie bowl can be eaten for breakfast or dessert

1 Minutes Read

A dairy-free vegan 'Snickers' smoothie bowl These breakfast bowls are completely dairy-free - Media Credit: Erin and Dusty Stancyzk
This recipe is a rare treat that can be served for either breakfast or dessert. It tastes just like the famous candy bar, but it’s nutritious enough to be your first meal of the day. Here’s how to make a vegan “Snickers” smoothie bowl.

Snickers is a popular chocolate bar made from nougat, peanuts, caramel, and milk chocolate. Snickers is not dairy-free, but this plant-based smoothie bowl replicates the taste.

Erin and Dusty Stanczyk created this recipe for their new cookbook, Happy Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook. It features plant milk, frozen ripe bananas, Medjool dates, cacao powder, as well as some peanut butter and optional vegan chocolate protein powder. It’s very easy to make, and just requires blending the ingredients together and serving them with optional toppings.

Vegan ‘Snickers’ smoothie bowl

This dairy-free delight tastes just like the candy bar, but you can eat it for dessert or for breakfast—it’s that healthy!
Three vegan "Snickers" bowl made with dairy-free ingredients
No ratings yet
Duration5 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • Splash of plant milk
  • 6 frozen ripe bananas
  • 4 Medjool dates, pitted and soaked for at least 20 minutes in warm water
  • 2 tbsp cacao powder
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter or peanut butter powder
  • 1 scoop chocolate plant-based protein powder (optional)
  • Sweet cacao nibs, hemp seeds, sliced Medjool dates, and a drizzle of peanut butter, for topping (optional, for extra deliciousness!)

Instructions

  • Place the plant milk, bananas, dates, cacao powder, peanut butter, and protein powder (if using) in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy. 
  • Add your desired toppings. 
The smoothie bowl is best consumed immediately but can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 24 hours or frozen for several days.

Excerpted from The Happy Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook by Erin and Dusty Stanczyk and reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2025. UK pre-order here and US release here.

The Author

Erin and Dusty Stanczyk

Erin and Dusty Stanczyk are certified health and lifestyle coaches, and creators of the lifestyle brand and website, EatMoveRest.com. Together with their three children, Max, Liv, Zoe and their Bernese Mountain Dog, Beau, they inspire and empower others to get back to the basics, by doing the 3 things we all do every day, better—eat, move, and rest.

