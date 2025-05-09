X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

High-Protein Vegan Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

This nutritious smoothie bowl is far healthier than it looks

By

2 Minutes Read

A vegan chocolate smoothie bowl featuring fresh fruit This chocolate smoothie bowl makes for an excellent breakfast or snack - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
This vegan chocolate smoothie bowl is a dreamy way to cool off as the weather warms up – perfect for spring and summer mornings when you want something refreshing, filling, and deceptively healthy. It may taste like dessert, but it’s packed with nourishing ingredients that keep you going all morning.

With frozen bananas providing a creamy base, this bowl blends rich raw cacao powder, a scoop of plant-based protein, and a generous spoonful of peanut butter for a combo that’s both energizing and indulgent. Soy milk adds extra protein and a smooth texture, turning this into a wholesome meal that fuels your morning or post-workout recovery.

Topped with your favorite fruit, seeds, or a sprinkle of granola, it’s a customizable go-to recipe that feels like a treat but delivers real nutritional value. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy chocolate for breakfast without the sugar crash, this bowl is it.

A protein-packed plant-based breakfast

This protein-packed chocolate smoothie bowl is a real winner, delivering a whopping 20g of plant-based protein in just minutes. Whether you need breakfast, a snack, or dessert, this has you covered!
A vegan chocolate smoothie bowl featuring fresh fruit
Servings1

Ingredients

  • 2 frozen bananas
  • 25 g plant-based protein powder (I used the almond from amino animo)
  • 1 tbsp raw cacao powder
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter
  • 2 tbsp soy milk
Topping:
  • Kiwi
  • Blueberries
  • Hemp and ground flax seeds
  • Cacao nibs

Instructions

  • Add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.
  • Serve in a bowl, and add your favourite toppings.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

