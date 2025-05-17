Vegan Acai Smoothie Bowl With 20g Protein

X
A vegan acai smoothie bowl topped with nectarine, blueberries, and kiwi, a high protein vegan breakfast You can add any fruit toppings you like to this smoothie bowl recipe - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Açaí is a deep purple berry from the Amazon rainforest, known for its high levels of antioxidants, fiber, and heart-healthy fats. In this protein-packed vegan smoothie bowl from Natlicious Food, it’s blended with frozen bananas and plant-based milk to create a creamy, refreshing base ideal for starting the day – or recovering after a workout.

Each serving delivers around 20g of plant-based protein thanks to the addition of protein powder, making it a strong choice for a post-gym breakfast. The combination helps replenish energy stores, support muscle repair, and keep you feeling full longer.

Topped with fresh fruit, crunchy cacao nibs, chia seeds, and a swirl of peanut butter, this bowl adds a mix of textures and nutrients, including omega-3s, vitamin C, and iron. It’s a vibrant, satisfying way to nourish your body and enjoy the natural sweetness of whole foods.

A protein-packed start to your day

Today, we're making an açai smoothie bowl that's not only a treat for your taste buds but also a fantastic source of nutrients! With a substantial 20g of plant-based protein and 15g of fibre, it's the perfect way to nourish your body.
A vegan acai smoothie bowl topped with nectarine, blueberries, and kiwi, a high protein vegan breakfast
Ingredients

  • 200 g frozen açai berry
  • 2 frozen bananas
  • 1 tbsp plant-based milk
  • 25 g plant-based protein powder (I used the almond from amino animo)
Toppings:
  • Nectarine
  • Kiwi
  • Blueberries
  • Chia seeds
  • Cacao nibs
  • Peanut butter

Instructions

  • Add some hot water in a shallow bowl, and add the açai packs for few seconds to soften.
  • In a food processor, add the bananas, açai berry, milk and protein powder and blend until smooth.
  • Serve in a bowl, along with your favourite toppings and enjoy immediately. Remember to use something crunchy, to contrast the creamy smoothie.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

